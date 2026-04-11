California Legion Hit The Road For First Away Match

Published on April 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







Chicago, IL - California Legion Assistant Coach Dave Dennis says his side is focused on maintaining momentum and raising standards as they prepare for a Sunday night ESPN matchup against the Chicago Hounds in Illinois.

The Legion are coming off a statement win in San Diego, where they delivered a high-effort performance in front of a home crowd. Now, the group shifts focus to its first road test after opening the season with its statewide California home tour.

"This will be a good test for the boys," Dennis said. "We've gotten used to moving together across California, but now it's about taking that same energy and execution interstate. Hopefully that experience gives us an advantage." Dennis reiterated that effort remains the foundation of the team's recent progress.

"The biggest shift for us has been in our effort areas," he said. "We've got a talented group, but if we're not working hard, it doesn't mean anything. That's the standard we're pushing again this week." The matchup is expected to be a physical battle, particularly at set piece.

"Games like this are won around the scrum and maul," Dennis said. "We've prepared for a tough contest, and we know Chicago will challenge us there." A major storyline heading into the match is the return of veteran Billy Meakes to Chicago, where he previously captained the Hounds. Dennis emphasized Meakes' leadership and experience as key assets for the Legion.

"Billy's been around a long time and he's a very smart footballer," Dennis said. "He brings calmness, direction, and real control in the midfield. Having that experience--especially against a team he knows well--is incredibly valuable for us."

"But more than anything, he's just so reliable--he rarely has a poor game and always delivers what the team needs." Dennis also highlighted the continued impact of Ed Timpson, whose energy has helped shift momentum in recent matches.

"He's a tough player who brings real energy," Dennis said. "He's got great footwork, strength, and a real hunger to compete. He can break tackles, get us over the gain line, and make a difference when he's on the field." With the season moving quickly, Dennis made it clear the focus remains on growth and consistency.

"We're not getting comfortable," he said. "We want to see continued effort, strong competition, and discipline in how we play. That's what we'll be looking for again this weekend." Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN this Sunday night at 6:00 PM PT (California time).

For more information or to become a Club 24 member, visit Legion.rugby or follow California Legion on social media for the latest updates.







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