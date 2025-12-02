Today Is the Day to Give - Help Us Empower Youth Through Rugby

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







Today is Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to supporting the organizations that make our communities stronger.

At the Legion Community Foundation, we believe rugby is more than a game - it's a vehicle to teach respect, teamwork, discipline, integrity, and sportsmanship. With your help, we bring these values to underserved youth across Southern California, opening doors to safe play, mentorship, and lifelong lessons.

Here's how your gift can make an immediate impact:

Essential Equipment - $100: Provide a full set of rugby gear (ball, mouthguard, cleats) for a new participant, ensuring they can play safely and confidently.

Youth Scholarships - $300: Cover the registration fees for a child from an underserved community to join a local rugby club, so they don't miss out because of cost.

Academy Opportunities - $300: Sponsor an athlete's participation in the Legion Academy for a season of high-performance training, coaching, and mentoring - opening doors to collegiate or international rugby opportunities.

Community Outreach Events - $1,000+: Support free community clinics and school-based programs that introduce rugby's core values to hundreds of students.

New Club Support - $5,000: Help launch a youth rugby club in a low-income neighborhood, funding start-up supplies like practice gear and first-aid kits, and recruiting volunteer coaches.

Your generosity powers scholarships, equipment, and safe spaces for young athletes to learn, grow, and belong. Please consider making a gift today at sdlegioncommunity.com.

On behalf of the young athletes we serve, thank you for being part of our community and believing in the transformative power of rugby!







