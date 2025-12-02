Major League Rugby Announces Leadership Transition, Ushers in New Co-President Model

DALLAS, TX - Major League Rugby (MLR) today announced a transition in its executive leadership, as Nic Benson steps down from his role as Chief Executive Officer.

Benson, who has been integral to the league's development since its inception and served as CEO since early 2023, departs having overseen the creation of a historic joint venture, Anthem Rugby Carolina, in partnership with MLR, World Rugby and USA Rugby, as well as strategic media developments, including the growth of The Rugby Network, the ESPN partnership, and the league's preparation for the Rugby World Cup in 2031.

Benson will stay engaged with MLR as a senior advisor to assist with the transition and select strategic projects.

The MLR Board of Directors has established a new, dual-leadership structure with the appointment of two highly experienced executives as Co-Presidents: Alex Magleby and Graeme Bradbury. This new model is designed to provide focused leadership on both the league's long-term growth trajectory and its immediate operational execution.

New Leadership Structure: A Dual Focus on Growth and Execution

The new Co-President model leverages the distinct strengths of Magleby and Bradbury, creating a strategic partnership with clear mandates:

Alex Magleby: Co-President, Strategy & Communications

Magleby, Co-Founder and long time CEO of the New England Free Jacks, will be responsible for the league's forward-looking strategy and external growth. A former USA Rugby Men's National Team Captain, Head Coach and General Manager, he brings deep experience in league governance, brand building, talent pathways, and community-driven growth across the sport. Magleby's core mandate is to drive the league's long-term strategy, brand development, partnerships, media and expansion storytelling.

"Rugby in North America is at an inflection point, and Major League Rugby has a responsibility to lead with ambition, clarity, and accessibility," said Magleby. "This new structure allows us to tell our story more boldly, strengthen our communities and partnerships, and continue to build a highly entertaining league that reflects the passion of our players, clubs, and fans as we march toward the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups."

Graeme Bradbury: Co-President, Operations & Competition

Bradbury, who currently serves as the MLR Chief Operating Officer, has 20 years of commercial leadership with rugby governance and operations experience. He guided Dragons RFC of the United Rugby Championship through an ownership change, followed by accepting the role of Interim CEO and Board Member to assist the transition. He will focus on the day-to-day operations of the league with a mandate covering rugby operations, competition integrity, season execution, Union relations, and financial oversight.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Co-President, Operations & Competition at Major League Rugby at such a pivotal moment for the sport in North America," said Bradbury. "My focus will be on delivering a world ¬âclass, consistent competition every week, supporting our clubs and players, and building the standards, integrity, and innovation required to help rugby reach its full potential in the leadup to Rugby World Cup 2031 and beyond."

Chris Dunlavey, co-Owner of Old Glory DC and head of the MLR executive search committee, commented: "We are deeply grateful for Nic Benson's commitment and tireless work in furthering the development of Major League Rugby. After a detailed search process, the new Co-President structure, led by two proven leaders in Alex and Graeme, is a powerful move to ensure we are strategically positioned for the future while maintaining a laser focus on improving the quality and growth of our current competition. This 'head up' and 'head down' approach ensures comprehensive, dedicated leadership for every aspect of our business today and tomorrow."

