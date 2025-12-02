Hounds Add Canadian Fullback Brock Webster

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- The Hounds announced Tuesday the club agreed to terms on a one-year deal with 2025 All-MLR Honorable Mention fullback Brock Webster. The capped-Canadian international, in both 7s and 15s, makes the move to Chicago after spending the 2025 campaign with the New England Free Jacks.

Webster proved to be one of New England's pivotal signings last season, his first full year competing in the league. He started 15 of his 16 appearances and saw 1,183 minutes of action. Webster ran for 691 meters on 129 carries (5.4 meters-per-carry) and beat 29 defenders with ball in hand.

He helped lead New England to their third consecutive MLR Championship and was one of the team's best playmakers throughout their playoff run. Webster earned Championship MVP honors after recording a pair of try assists to help seal the win. The capped-Canadian finished the year earning All-MLR Honorable Mention honors.

New England Free Jacks vs. Houston Sabercats in the Major League Rugby 2025 Championship

The Ontario native first broke into Major League Rugby in 2022 with the now-defunct Toronto Arrows, signing with the team midway through the season. The outside back started all five of his appearances for the Arrows, registering 421 minutes of action. Webster carried the ball 21 times and gained 262 meters (12.5 MPC). He beat four defenders and broke the line cleanly three times with ball in hand. Webster finished his rookie season with a pair of tries while completing 15 of his 19 tackle attempts on defense.

Prior to Major League Rugby, Webster rose through the Canadian age grade system. He was a standout for their Under-20 team before earning Rugby Canada's Young Player of the Year honors in 2018. The fullback led Canada in scoring during the 2022 7s Rugby World Cup. He then made his international 15s debut the following year, a Canadian win over the United States. He scored on debut from his right wing position.







Major League Rugby Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.