The Seawolves Centurion and MLR Champion Returns: JP Smith Re-Signs for 2026

Published on December 2, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce that JP Smith has re-signed for the 2026 Major League Rugby season. One of the most decorated, durable, and influential players in MLR history, Smith returns for his eighth season in Seattle-continuing a legacy that has helped define the Seawolves era.

Since joining Major League Rugby in 2019, Smith has become a cornerstone of the organization. With 106 career MLR appearances, 96 starts, 22 tries, 1,718 meters gained, and 711 tackles, he stands as one of the league's most accomplished scrum-halves and one of the Seawolves' all-time greats.

On April 18th, 2025, Smith became the first player in MLR history to play 100 games for a single club, a milestone that reflects his consistency, leadership, and commitment to Seattle.

Before arriving in Seattle, JP built an impressive résumé through South Africa's high-performance pathways:

Springboks U20 (2014)

Blue Bulls (2013-2015)

Cheetahs (2016-2017)

PRO14 with the Southern Kings (2018)

Eastern Province Elephants (Currie Cup)

With elite competition experience, physicality at the base of the ruck, and tactical maturity, Smith entered MLR as one of the most polished scrum-halves the league had seen.

Smith joined Seattle ahead of the 2019 season and immediately made his mark. That year, he:

Started 11 matches

Scored 6 tries

Posted 264 meters gained and 117 tackles

Helped Seattle secure its second MLR Championship,

Scored a try in the Championship Final

Earned MLR Championship MVP honors

From that moment, JP became an integral part of Seawolves rugby.

Across his seven seasons with the club, he has:

Led the team to three MLR Finals (2019, 2022, 2024)

Captained Seattle multiple times

Consistently ranked among league leaders in touches, passes, and defensive involvement

Reached the top five in all-time MLR playoff points

Few players in league history have impacted as many matches, moments, or seasons as JP Smith.

During the 2024 campaign, Smith appeared in all 19 matches-one of only two players in the league to do so-and captained the side through key stretches. His efforts earned him:

2024 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

2024 MLR Ironman Award (maximum appearances)

Another trip to the MLR Championship Final

After the 2024 season, Smith earned his international debut for the USA Eagles, qualifying via residency. He appeared in the July test against Romania-a meaningful milestone in his rugby journey.

In 2025, Smith continued to lead from the front, starting all 14 matches he played, scoring 2 tries, and surpassing the 100-match milestone with the Seawolves.

Head Coach Allen Clarke added, "It's fantastic to have JP back for 2026 - his dedication, and team first attitude embody the spirit of being a Seawolf. His return not only bolsters our team's identity but also sets a powerful tone for the upcoming season."

Achievements

2019 MLR Champion (Seattle Seawolves)

2019 Championship Final MVP

2024 MLR Runner-Up

2022 MLR Runner-Up

2024 MLR Ironman

2024 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

2023 All-MLR Honorable Mention XV

2022 All-MLR First XV

Multiple MLR Team of the Week selections

Top-5 all-time playoff points scored

First player in MLR history to reach 100 caps with a single team

JP Smith remains the engine of the Seawolves attack-a leader, play-caller, decision-maker, and one of the league's most experienced halfbacks. His return ensures continuity, depth, and veteran presence as the club builds toward another postseason push in 2026.

Fans can expect more signature JP moments: sharp service, smart kicking, relentless defense, and the competitive fire that has defined his eight years in Seattle.

