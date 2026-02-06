Growing the Game: Seawolves Support Youth Rugby in the Snoqualmie Valley

The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce a growing partnership with the Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats Rugby Club, building on an already strong foundation, with professional coaching support for the educators who will be leading flag rugby in their PE classes. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level and creating positive, accessible rugby experiences for youth across the Snoqualmie Valley.

As part of this partnership, a free rugby clinic will be hosted this Sunday, giving young athletes the opportunity to experience the sport in a fun and supportive environment. Former Seattle Seawolves player and current Director of Youth & Community Programs, Pagopagohokma Haini, will be onsite to support both coaches and players throughout the clinic.

Try a Free Rugby Clinic

The Snoqualmie Valley Wildcats Rugby Club invites U12 through high school players of all genders to try rugby-no experience, registration, or fees required. These free clinics are designed to give new players a chance to try the sport before committing to full registration. Clinics will be grouped by age and gender to ensure a fun, safe, and supportive environment.

Clinic Location: Mt Si High School Stadium

Date: February 8, 2026

Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Sign up today and complete the waiver here: https://forms.gle/2CaegrjqVnHK9ie77

Important: Parents must complete a pre-season participation waiver before players can join clinics. This waiver acknowledges the risks of rugby and releases the club from liability. It applies only to these limited pre-season clinics and training sessions.

To learn more about the Seawolves Rugby in Schools program, please reach out to Pagopagohokma Haini at camps@seawolves.rugby.







