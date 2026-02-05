Seattle Seawolves Sign Experienced Fly-Half Dorian Jones for 2026

Published on February 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves have signed fly-half Dorian Jones ahead of the 2026 Major League Rugby season, adding experience and composure to the backline.

Jones arrives in Seattle after two seasons in Major League Rugby with NOLA Gold, where he played an important role in guiding the team to its first playoff appearance. Known for his game management, kicking control, and calm presence, he brings a steady hand to the Seawolves attack.

Born in Ebbw Vale, Wales, Jones began his professional career in Europe, developing through the Welsh system before gaining experience across multiple top-level competitions. His career includes time in the United Rugby Championship, the English Premiership, and France's professional leagues, giving him a broad understanding of different playing styles and environments.

Jones moved to Major League Rugby ahead of the 2024 season and quickly adapted to the competition. His performances highlighted his ability to manage matches, organize the backline, and deliver under pressure, earning respect across the league.

Head Coach Allen Clarke spoke about what Jones brings to the Seawolves squad.

"Dorian gives us another quality option at fly half - he's experienced, knows MLR well, and brings composure, accuracy, and strong game management. He's a great fit for what we're building, and it's brilliant to welcome him and Chloe as they begin this new chapter with their recently born daughter Violet."

Jones also shared his thoughts on joining Seattle and beginning a new chapter with the club.

"I'm excited to be joining a team with a proud MLR history and a strong connection to its community. It's a great opportunity, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the group and pushing for success together."

The addition of Jones strengthens the Seawolves backline with experience and leadership. His presence provides control in key moments and adds depth to a squad preparing for a competitive 2026 campaign.

As preparations continue for the upcoming season, the Seawolves look forward to welcoming Dorian Jones to Seattle.







