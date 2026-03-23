Seawolves Take Valuable Lessons from South Africa Friendly vs DHL Stormers XXIII

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA -- March 23, 2026 -- The Seattle Seawolves opened their 2026 preseason with a 45-14 result against DHL Stormers XXIII at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, completing a two-week international training block designed to accelerate team cohesion and match readiness ahead of the Major League Rugby season. Facing a Stormers side that has competed together for months at the professional level, Seattle entered the match with just two weeks as a unit but remained competitive for extended stretches in a high-tempo, physical contest.

Seattle struck first through a well-executed attacking sequence that showcased early composure and connection. Davy Coetzer initiated with a chip kick, Rufus McLean kept the play alive with a grubber, and Divan Rossouw broke through before delivering an offload in contact.

Micheal Hand II finished the movement to give the Seawolves a 7-0 lead. The Stormers responded through sustained pressure and territorial control to take a 17-7 lead into halftime, but Seattle's defensive effort and physical commitment kept the match within reach.

The Seawolves responded early in the second half with improved attacking structure and tempo. A strong passage of play led to a second try, with André Warner finishing to bring the score to 17-14 and shift momentum. Key moments, including a yellow card period and turnover-driven counterattacks, allowed the Stormers to extend their lead in the final stages.

Despite the scoreline, Seattle maintained effort across the full 80 minutes and showed the ability to compete against a side with significantly more time together.

The match also served as a unique development opportunity for the full squad. Every available player took the pitch, including rookies and college draftees competing alongside experienced veterans. For local Washington products Calvin Liluamaga, the Seawolves 2025 first overall college draft pick, and Tiai Vavao, the Seawolves 2026 first overall college draft pick, the match marked their first experience competing against international-caliber opposition in a professional environment. The opportunity to gain minutes in an overseas setting against established players represents a significant step in their development and highlights the long-term value of the trip.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said, "I'm proud of the team's character and resilience tonight. For 50 minutes, we went toe to toe with a quality Stormers XV. The game provided glimpses of what we're capable off with quality ball, and highlighted areas where we need to improve quickly.

What's most important is we believe in what we're building and we progress from here. This was a physical & high tempo game that will make us better. We'll learn from it, and keep moving forward together towards the start of the season." The Seawolves now return to Seattle to complete preseason preparations, hosting the Hartford Harpooners on March 28 before opening the 2026 Major League Rugby season at home on April 3 against Old Glory DC.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 23, 2026

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