Major League Rugby, Onrise Announce Partnership Extension

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby (MLR), North America's highest rugby competition, and Onrise, the leading mental health care for athletes, announced today a one-year extension of their agreement, continuing Onrise's role as the league's Official Mental Health Provider for the 2026 season.

Their work together stems from the announcement of the first-ever collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLR and the United States Rugby Players Association (USRPA), which formally includes mental health care as a core component of player support. Alongside the league's continued relationship with Looseheadz as its Official Mental Fitness Partner, this reinforces MLR's commitment to a comprehensive approach to mental health and its continued investment in player well-being.

"Mental fitness is a key part of the sport of rugby, and the mental health and fitness of our players, coaches, and referees remains essential to the success of our league," said MLR Co-President Graeme Bradbury. "Our partnership with Onrise has yielded positive returns for individuals across the league since its formation in 2024, and we are excited to continue this partnership and provide Onrise's essential services to those who put the best rugby product on the pitch throughout the season."

Through the extended partnership, all MLR players, coaches, and referees will have complete access to Onrise. This includes unlimited one-on-one sessions with Athlete Peer Support Specialists, licensed therapists, licensed psychiatric care, and access to the Onrise 24/7/365 crisis line for immediate support.

"Onrise is excited to enter year two with Major League Rugby," said Onrise Vice President of Operations Tasha Saunders. "The stigma surrounding mental health is still a reality in men's rugby, but MLR and Looseheadz are changing that. They have worked tirelessly to create an environment where athletes feel comfortable seeking support and confident connecting to care. That commitment is reflected not only in the culture they are building but also in the structure of the league itself, with the MLRPA securing mental health care in the most recently passed CBA. This reinforces that support for player well-being is not optional but embedded in the league's structure.As a result, players feel safe utilizing resources like Onrise, where mental health care is relatable, accessible, and built for athletes. It is a strong reflection of the kind of organization they are building, and we are grateful to continue this work together in year two."

"The players are extremely excited about the return of Onrise Mental Health Services, which was a tremendous success last season," said Chris Mattina, executive director of the USRPA. "Our players understand the challenges that come with professional sport, and having direct, free-to-use therapy and psychiatric services like Onrise ensures they have the support they need.

"Our players are also champions in this space, serving as ambassadors for the mental health charity Looseheadz-not only supporting their teammates but also helping raise awareness about mental health throughout their communities."

In addition to MLR, Onrise boasts a robust history of helping professional athletes and works with a number of professional teams, organizations, leagues, and Players' Associations, including Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer Players' Association, USWNT Players' Association, LOVB, and Professional Women's Hockey League.

For more information on Onrise, visit www.onrise.care/.

For more information on LooseHeadz, visit looseheadz.co.uk/.

For more information on the USRPA, visit usarugbyplayers.org/.







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