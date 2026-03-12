Seattle Seawolves Prepare in South Africa Ahead of 2026 MLR Season

SEATTLE, WA-The Seattle Seawolves have completed their first three training sessions at the team's South Africa training camp as preparations for the 2026 Major League Rugby season continue to build momentum.

The squad is currently training in Cape Town as part of a high performance block designed to build conditioning, sharpen execution, and strengthen cohesion across the roster. These early sessions give the full squad time together in a demanding environment as the team prepares for a major preseason test.

Next week the Seawolves will face a DHL Stormers squad in a test match that will provide an early benchmark for the group. The fixture gives players exposure to the pace and physicality of elite competition while allowing the coaching staff to evaluate combinations across the roster.

The work being done in South Africa will position the Seawolves to return home prepared for their preseason fixture against the Hartford Harpooners on Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 PM PT at Starfire Stadium.

With preparations underway and the roster beginning to take shape, several players stand out as key figures to watch during the 2026 campaign.

Divan Rossouw remains one of the most dangerous attacking players in Major League Rugby. Since joining the Seawolves ahead of the 2024 season, the Namibian international has started every match he has played for the club. Across two seasons he has produced 2,487 meters gained and 14 tries while earning All-MLR recognition and the 2025 Seawolves Coaches' Player of the Year award. His ability to attack from deep positions and consistently create line breaks makes him a constant threat.

Paddy Ryan enters his first season with Seattle bringing the most USA international experience of any player in the current squad. The backrow has earned 19 caps for the USA Eagles, the highest total among Seawolves players on the 2026 roster. His international experience includes appearances in the Pacific Nations Cup and other test matches against top tier competition. Ryan's defensive work rate, athleticism, and leadership add another layer of physicality to the Seawolves forward pack.

Dan Kriel returns for his fifth season with the Seawolves as one of the most reliable centers in the league. Since joining Seattle in 2022 he has started every match of his Major League Rugby career, surpassing 3,500 meters gained and 500 tackles. His defensive organization and experience remain central to the Seawolves midfield.

LaRome White returns to Seattle for the first time since the club's inaugural championship season in 2018. A member of the team that lifted the first Major League Rugby Shield, White now returns with several years of professional experience across the league. His presence strengthens the front row and reconnects the current roster with the club's championship foundation.

Riekert Hattingh enters his ninth season with the Seawolves as one of the most influential players in club history. The powerful number eight remains the Seawolves' all time leading try scorer and has played a major role in the team's success since the inaugural 2018 season. His ball carrying, defensive presence, and leadership continue to set the standard within the Seattle forward pack.

The work underway in South Africa will help prepare the squad for the challenges of the upcoming season. After facing the Stormers in Cape Town, the Seawolves will return to Seattle ready for their preseason matchup against the Hartford Harpooners on March 28.

That match will serve as the final step before the start of the Major League Rugby season, with Seattle set to host their regular season home opener on Friday, April 3 at 7:30 PM PT at Starfire Stadium.







