Seattle Seawolves Announce Partnership with the Museum of Flight

Published on March 10, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

SEATTLE, WA-The Seattle Seawolves are proud to announce a new partnership with The Museum of Flight, one of the world's largest private air and space museums and a leading educational institution in the Pacific Northwest.

Through this partnership, The Museum of Flight will serve as the Presenting Partner of Club Rugby Night and the Kids Night Half Time Egg Hunt during the 2026 Major League Rugby season. The museum will also host the Seattle Seawolves End of Year Awards Gala.

Located at the south end of King County International Airport at Boeing Field, The Museum of Flight has served the region since 1965. The museum welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and features one of the largest aviation collections in the world with more than 100 aircraft on display. Highlights include the prototype Boeing 747 "City of Everett," a Concorde, and the first presidential jet Air Force One.

Education remains a central focus of the museum's mission. Each year over 40,000 students participate in its educational programs including the Challenger Learning Center, Aviation Learning Center, summer aviation camps, and regional outreach initiatives that travel throughout Washington.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to youth engagement and community development across the Pacific Northwest. Club Rugby Night celebrates grassroots rugby clubs throughout the region, while the Kids Night Half Time Egg Hunt creates a memorable matchday experience for young fans and families attending Seawolves matches at Starfire Stadium.

Julie Williams, Director of Marketing Communications and Creative at The Museum of Flight, shared her excitement about the collaboration and the opportunity to connect education and community through sport.

"The Museum of Flight is proud to partner with the Seattle Seawolves to support programs that bring families and young people together through sport and education. Both of our organizations are committed to inspiring the next generation in our region and creating experiences that connect our community."

- Julie Williams, Director of Marketing Communications and Creative, The Museum of Flight

Seattle Seawolves Chief Operating Officer Drew Dambreville emphasized the shared values behind the partnership and its impact on youth engagement in the region.

"We're excited to partner with The Museum of Flight, an organization that represents innovation, education, and community impact in our region. Their support of Club Rugby Night and Kids Night reflects our shared commitment to youth development and creating meaningful experiences for the next generation of rugby fans."

- Drew Dambreville, Chief Operating Officer, Seattle Seawolves

Hosting the Seattle Seawolves End of Year Awards Gala at The Museum of Flight will provide a unique setting to celebrate the season, recognize player achievements, and bring together partners, supporters, and members of the rugby community.







