Seattle Seawolves Unveil Home and Away Jerseys for 2026 Major League Rugby Season

Published on March 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves have officially unveiled the club's jerseys for the 2026 Major League Rugby season, featuring the return of the iconic navy home jersey and the debut of a new grey away kit.

The home jersey returns as a familiar symbol of Seawolves rugby at Starfire Stadium. Worn during some of the club's most memorable moments, the navy kit continues to represent the identity and standard the Seawolves bring to the pitch each season.

Joining the lineup this year is the new grey away jersey. The updated design introduces a clean look for the road while maintaining the Seawolves' recognizable branding and performance-ready construction.

Fans will also have the chance to see the away kit worn at home on two occasions during the season. The Seawolves will debut the grey jersey at Starfire Stadium during their preseason match against the Hartford Harpooners on March 28. The team will wear the away kit one additional time at home later in the season, with details to be announced.

Both jerseys are produced by Macron, the official technical partner of the Seattle Seawolves, and feature the club crest alongside front-of-jersey partner WaFd Bank.

The jerseys are available now for fans looking to represent the Seawolves throughout the upcoming Major League Rugby season.

