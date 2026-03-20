Seattle Seawolves Name Roster for DHL Stormers XXIII Match in Cape Town

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves will take on DHL Stormers XXIII in an international friendly at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday, following the main Vodacom URC fixture between the DHL Stormers and Dragons RFC. Fans will get a full day of rugby, with the Seawolves match kicking off after the headline Stormers clash.

The action takes place at DHL Stadium, Cape Town on Sunday, March 22, with the DHL Stormers facing Dragons RFC at 15:00 SAST (7:00 AM PT), followed by DHL Stormers XXIII vs Seattle Seawolves at 17:15 SAST (9:15 AM PT). There will be no streaming available for either match.

This fixture marks the first international friendly in Seattle Seawolves history and represents a major step in the club's global growth. The match is part of a developing partnership between the Seawolves and Stormers, focused on shared learning, player development, and high-performance collaboration.

The Seawolves enter the match as two-time Major League Rugby champions, bringing a physical and competitive edge against a Stormers side built on depth and emerging talent.

Head Coach Allen Clarke on the squad and partnership

Clarke spoke to the intent behind the trip and what the group is building during their time in Cape Town, emphasizing the importance of connection and preparation at this stage of the season. "This is the vision of one of our owners, Adrian Balfour, to bring the Stormers and the Seawolves together in a partnership, and it is a great opportunity for our group to train, connect, and test ourselves in a high-performance environment."

From the Stormers side, there is strong belief in the value of the partnership and what both teams gain from working together in this setting.

Director of Rugby John Dobson on the partnership

Dobson pointed to the exchange of ideas and standards between the two clubs, reinforcing that this collaboration extends beyond a single match. "Having worked with the Seawolves coaches over the last few weeks, we are really excited about what we can learn from each other. They have some incredible insights and hopefully this partnership will be mutually beneficial."

That same mindset carries into the Stormers XXIII squad selected for this fixture, with players eager to take their opportunity.

DHL Stormers XXIII Head Coach Labeeb Levy on his squad

Levy highlighted the mix within his group and the motivation driving their performance heading into this matchup. "We have some players returning from injury, others looking to show that they can make a difference for the DHL Stormers when called upon and some talented young players who will play an important role for us in the upcoming campaign. What they all have in common is that they are looking to impress and play our brand of rugby."

Seattle Seawolves Starting XV

1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Sean McNulty, 3 Mason Pedersen, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 5 Harison Mataele, 6 Marno Redelinghuys, 7 Paddy Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh, 9 Andre Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer, 11 Michael Hand II, 12 Ina Futi, 13 Mark Bennett, 14 Rufus McLean, 15 Divan Rossouw.

Replacements

Dewald Kotze, Liki Chan-Tung, Dewald Donald, LaRome White, Ignacio Péculo, Charles Walsh, Callum Botchar, Tiai Vavau, Kalisi Moli, JP Smith, Dorian Jones, Calvin Liulamaga, Duncan Matthews.

DHL Stormers XXIII

1 Oli Kebble, 2 Lukhanyo Vokozela, 3 Herman Lubbe, 4 Connor Evans, 5 Gary Porter, 6 Louw Nel, 7 Divan Fuller, 8 Keke Morabe, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 10 Jurie Matthee, 11 Joel Leotlela, 12 Jonathan Roche, 13 Josh Boulle, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 15 JC Mars.

Replacements

16 Luca Bakkes, 17 Olly Reid, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Vernon Paulo, 20 Tom Barnard, 21 Reuben Kruger, 22 Torren February, 23 Adeeb Borraine, 24 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 25 Luke Burger, 26 Bruce Sherwood, 27 Mfundo Ndhlovu.

Following the international friendly, the Seawolves return home for a key stretch to open the 2026 season.

The preseason continues at Starfire Sports Complex on March 28 at 4:00 PM PT as the Seawolves take on the Hartford Harpooners. Secure your seats here: https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/7

The Major League Rugby home opener is set for April 3 at 7:30 PM PT, as the Seawolves host Old Glory DC. Be there for kickoff: https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/1

The match in Cape Town will kick off at 17:15 SAST, as the Seawolves take the field for a historic international test before turning their focus back to the MLR season.







Major League Rugby Stories from March 20, 2026

Seattle Seawolves Name Roster for DHL Stormers XXIII Match in Cape Town - Seattle Seawolves

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