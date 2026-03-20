Your Guide to Super Rugby Pacific - Watch Live and Free on RugbyPass TV

Published on March 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







If you're a rugby fan who can't get enough of the sport, Super Rugby Pacific is live and free on Rugby Pass TV for fans in the US

What Is Super Rugby Pacific?

Super Rugby Pacific is one of the most competitive club rugby tournaments in the world, featuring 12 teams from across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. The competition brings together the sport's top southern hemisphere talent in a fast-paced, high-stakes format that rugby fans everywhere have come to love.

The tournament's roots stretch back to 1996, when the original Super 12 competition launched with clubs from Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It's gone through several evolutions since - expanding to 14 then 15 teams, briefly reaching 18, and ultimately landing on its current form in 2022 following a restructure that brought in two exciting new franchises: the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

How Does It Work?

Each of the 12 teams plays 14 regular-season matches. Rather than regional pools, every side faces each other team once - home or away - with three additional derby-based fixtures to keep regional rivalries alive. At the end of the regular season, the top eight clubs advance to a knockout playoff bracket, with higher-ranked teams hosting each round.

This Weekend's Matches

Five matches are on the schedule this weekend, all streaming live and free on RugbyPass TV:

Highlanders vs. Hurricanes - Mar 20, 2:05 AM EDT

Brumbies vs. Chiefs - Mar 20, 4:35 AM EDT

Fijian Drua vs. Reds - Mar 20, 11:35 PM EDT

Moana Pasifika vs. Crusaders - Mar 21, 2:05 AM EDT

Waratahs vs. Blues - Mar 21, 4:35 AM EDT

Full match replays are also available on RugbyPass TV if you can't catch the live action.

WATCH ON RUGBYPASSTV







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