SeaWolves Blow out Anthem in Historic Home Performance

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Seattle needed a statement, and they delivered one in emphatic fashion. The Seawolves were merciless from the opening whistle, with scrum half Andre Warner dotting down inside two minutes to set the tone. By halftime the scoreboard read 57-14, and it stayed that way, the second half a formality before a 79th-minute Callum Botchar try added the finishing flourish to a 57-21 rout.

Fly half Davy Coetzer was the conductor, converting six of Seattle's nine tries and orchestrating a backline that tore Anthem to shreds in the opening 45. Marno Redelinghuys (14'), Dewald Kotze (8'), Nolan Tuamoheloa (19'), and Divan Rossouw (24') all crossed before the break, with Warner adding a second (21') and Duncan Matthews (51') and Paddy Ryan (65') piling on after it. For an Anthem side that managed just three tries in response, Campbell Robb, Julian Roberts, and Conner Mooneyhamm, there was little to take from a visit to Starfire that became a mismatch almost immediately.

For Seattle, it's the kind of dominant home performance their fans have been waiting for all season.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 18, 2026

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