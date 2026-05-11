Seattle Seawolves Storm Back Behind Dominant Second-Half Attack in 30-25 Bonus-Point Win over Old Glory DC

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C.-The Seattle Seawolves delivered one of their strongest performances of the 2026 Major League Rugby season on Sunday afternoon, overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Old Glory DC 30-25 on the road and secure a critical bonus-point victory in Eastern Conference play.

Trailing 15-6 at halftime after Old Glory tries from Jason Robertson and Axel Muller late in the opening half, Seattle responded with a dominant second-half performance built on attacking tempo, breakdown efficiency, and sustained territorial pressure.

The Seawolves scored 24 second-half points and finished with four total tries through Lauina "Ina" Futi, André Warner, Michael Hand II, and Dan Kriel.

Seattle's attacking efficiency proved decisive throughout the second half. The Seawolves finished with 110 carries compared to Old Glory's 92 while generating 389 carry meters, 93 post-contact meters, and 45 gain-line wins. Seattle also produced six line breaks and consistently stretched the Old Glory defensive line through quick support play and phase continuity.

The Seawolves maintained pressure deep inside attacking territory for much of the second half, generating 23 attacking rucks inside Zone D compared to Old Glory's 12. Seattle also won 100 percent of its Zone C rucks and 95.7 percent of its Zone D rucks, allowing the visitors to continuously recycle possession near the try line.

The comeback effort began immediately after halftime when Futi crossed over in the 44th minute to cut into the deficit before Warner added another score eight minutes later to give Seattle momentum. Michael Hand II extended the advantage in the 58th minute before Dan Kriel secured the decisive fourth try during a chaotic closing stretch that included multiple cards and reduced numbers for both sides.

Old Glory finished the match with 137 tackles compared to Seattle's 105, reflecting the immense defensive workload absorbed by the home side throughout the second half as the Seawolves gradually imposed control through sustained possession and attacking pressure.

Fullback Duncan Matthews earned TV Man of the Match honors after another standout all-around performance. Matthews finished with 100 meters gained, four defenders beaten, and a turnover won while consistently threatening Old Glory's defensive coverage on kick returns and transition attack.

"As a 15, that's our bread and butter - getting those high balls - and I pride myself on that part of my game," Matthews said. "I think it worked out well for me today."

Matthews also emphasized Seattle's response following consecutive losses entering the match.

"As a team, after consecutive losses, we went back to the drawing board and focused on what makes us good, which is getting the ball through the hands and building phases," Matthews said. "That's what we focused on today, and if we keep doing that, I think we'll definitely make the playoffs."

Seattle also received another composed performance from André Warner, who once again shifted into the No. 10 role in place of injured flyhalf Davy Coetzer. Warner guided the Seawolves attack effectively throughout the second half while contributing both a try and eight points off the boot.

Sunday's victory also marked a historic milestone for Seattle captain Riekert Hattingh, who officially earned his 100th appearance for the Seawolves. Hattingh becomes the first founding player in Major League Rugby history to reach 100 caps with the same club.

"I'm very grateful - not proud, very grateful," Hattingh said. "I give all my glory to God. Like the verse on my scrum cap says, Matthew 6:33: 'Seek Him first and He will take care of the rest.' That's what I try to do. I just try to seek Him, do what I can, do my best, and whatever accolades come my way, I'm grateful for them."

"To be part of this organization and spend the past nine years in Seattle with the ownership group, the players, the coaches along the way, and my wife - yeah, I'm very, very grateful," Hattingh continued. "It's special, especially the group we have this year. It's really special, and I'm thankful we could get the win today as well."

The Seawolves now return home for Seawolves Rugby Weekend at Starfire Stadium on May 16 and 17.

Festivities begin Saturday morning with the inaugural Seawolves 5K Run and Kids Dash in Tukwila before the Washington State High School Rugby Championships take place later that afternoon at Starfire Stadium. Additional registration information for the Seawolves 5K can be found at https://www.seawolves.rugby/5k.

The weekend concludes Sunday when Seattle hosts Anthem Rugby Carolina at 1:00 PM PT during the club's Salute to Service match presented by Greenwood Heating and Home Services. The match will honor military members, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, and community leaders throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets for the Salute to Service match are available at https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/3. Fans can also learn more about the full Seawolves Rugby Weekend schedule at https://www.seawolves.rugby/news/seattle-events-seawolves-rugby-weekend-may-16-17.

Seattle Seawolves: 1 LaRome White (82), 2 Dewald Kotze (57), 3 Mason Pedersen (84), 4 Callum Botchar (27), 5 Rhyno Herbst (79), 6 Tiai Vavao (6), 7 Patrick Ryan (21), 8 Riekert Hattingh (100) (c), 9 JP Smith (112), 10 André Warner (33), 11 Michael Hand II (18), 12 Dan Kriel (63), 13 Divan Rossouw (41), 14 Ina Futi (67), 15 Duncan Matthews (52).

Impact Players: 16 Liki Chan-Tung (9), 17 Charles Walsh (3), 18 Dewald Donald (24), 19 Sean McNulty (74), 20 Nicklas Boyer (66), 21 Calvin Liulamaga (4), 22 Nolan Tuamoheloa (21), 23 Drake Davis (14).

The number next to each player shows how many matches they have played for the Seattle Seawolves following the match against Old Glory DC. (c) means captain.

DC 25 - SEA 30 | HT: 15-6

Tries: DC - Jason Robertson (31 ¬Â²), Axel Muller (36 ¬Â²), Jamason Fa'anana-Schultz (72 ¬Â²). SEA - Ina Futi (44 ¬Â²), André Warner (52 ¬Â²), Michael Hand II (58 ¬Â²), Dan Kriel (69 ¬Â²).

Conversions: DC - Jason Robertson 2/3 (32 ¬Â², 73 ¬Â²). SEA - Divan Rossouw 2/4 (45 ¬Â², 53 ¬Â²).

Penalties: DC - Jason Robertson (7 ¬Â², 16 ¬Â²), Danny Tusitala (76 ¬Â²). SEA - Divan Rossouw (12 ¬Â², 27 ¬Â²).

Yellow cards: DC - 2. SEA - 1.

Red cards: DC - 1. SEA - 0.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 11, 2026

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