Seattle Seawolves Chase Momentum and Milestones in Massive Road Clash against Old Glory DC

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves head to Washington D.C. this weekend for one of the biggest matches of their season so far. Seattle and Old Glory DC both sit at 2-3 entering Round 7, separated by just one standings point in a tightly packed race. With Chicago unbeaten at the top and California beginning to separate from the middle of the table, this match carries major mid-season playoff implications for both clubs.

Seattle enters the weekend with momentum after a statement 27-11 road win over the New England Free Jacks. The performance reset confidence across the squad and showed the identity this group has been chasing all season. Strong territorial kicking, controlled possession, improved defensive structure, and physical second-half rugby allowed Seattle to completely shut New England out after halftime.

Now the challenge becomes consistency.

Old Glory DC presents a different type of test. Their forward pack thrives on pressure rugby, territorial control, and breakdown battles. Jason Robertson continues to direct their attack, while Old Glory has consistently stayed competitive through physicality and game management. Both teams have shown flashes of high-level rugby this season. Both teams have also struggled with penalties, missed tackles, and momentum swings at critical moments.

This match also carries major individual storylines across the Seattle lineup.

Riekert Hattingh will earn his 100th cap for the Seattle Seawolves, becoming one of the most important and accomplished players in club history to reach the milestone. Since arriving in Seattle, Hattingh has become the heartbeat of the forward pack through leadership, physicality, and relentless defensive work rate. Across his Major League Rugby career, he has totaled 99 starts, 48 tries, 5,759 meters gained, 999 tackles, and 250 points scored, helping shape multiple championship-level squads and define the identity of Seawolves rugby over the last several seasons. Statistics provided by NARugbyDB.

Head Coach Allen Clarke said it best, "Reaching 100 caps with a single club, while serving as Captain in every match, is an extraordinary achievement. It speaks to Riekert's consistency, quality, resilience, and leadership over a long period of time. The group is excited and honored to take the pitch alongside him on such a special occasion."

Another major addition for Seattle comes through the return of Ina Futi, who will take the pitch for his first match of the 2026 season after recovering from injury. One of the most dangerous attacking threats in Major League Rugby, Futi has totaled 27 tries, 3,846 meters gained, and 141 points scored in 66 appearances for the Seattle Seawolves while becoming one of only two players in league history to record three career hat tricks. After earning USA Eagles caps following a breakout 2023 campaign, Futi's return adds another proven playmaker to Seattle's attack at a critical point in the season. Statistics provided by NARugbyDB.

The forward pack also sees a major opportunity for Tiai Vavao, who earns his first Major League Rugby start after continuing to develop into a physical presence off the bench earlier this season.

A Seattle native and former Central Washington University standout, Vavao was selected 3rd overall by his hometown club in the 2025 MLR Draft after progressing through multiple USA Rugby pathways, including the U18s, U20s, Falcons, and USA U23s.

Last week, he scored the first try of his Major League Rugby career, continuing a strong start to his rookie season and further establishing himself as one of Seattle's emerging young forwards.

Seattle's lineup continues to balance veteran leadership with developing contributors, especially as injuries throughout the opening rounds forced younger players into larger roles. Players like Michael Hand II, Divan Rossouw, Patrick Ryan, and Duncan Matthews continue to drive Seattle's attack while building momentum week after week.

The stakes are simple.

The winner moves above .500 and gains critical ground in the standings entering the middle portion of the season. The loser risks falling behind in an increasingly physical conference race where every point matters.

Seattle's Starting XV reflects that intent:

Seattle Seawolves: 1 LaRome White (81), 2 Dewald Kotze (56), 3 Mason Pedersen (83), 4 Callum Botchar (26), 5 Rhyno Herbst (78), 6 Tiai Vavao (5), 7 Patrick Ryan (20), 8 Riekert Hattingh (99) (c), 9 JP Smith (111), 10 André Warner (32), 11 Michael Hand II (17), 12 Dan Kriel (62), 13 Divan Rossouw (40), 14 Ina Futi (66), 15 Duncan Matthews (51).

Impact Players: 16 Liki Chan-Tung (8), 17 Charles Walsh (2), 18 Dewald Donald (24), 19 Sean McNulty (73), 20 Nicklas Boyer (66), 21 Calvin Liulamaga (4), 22 Nolan Tuamoheloa (20), 23 Drake Davis (13).

The number next to each player shows how many games they have played before this match. (c) means captain.

Seattle has already shown this season what happens when discipline and defensive control match their attacking ability. This weekend presents another opportunity to prove the performance against New England was not temporary momentum, but the standard this team plans to carry forward.

Fans can watch the Seattle Seawolves take on Old Glory DC on Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 PM PT through multiple broadcast partners around the world.

In the United States, the match will air live on ESPN+, KONG 6, and the K5+ App. Internationally, fans can follow Major League Rugby through Sky Sports in New Zealand, Premier Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Stan Sport in Australia.

Local fans can also join the pod at Pasifika NW Grill & Bar for the Seattle Seawolves' official watch party beginning at 12:00 PM PT ahead of kickoff.

The event will feature halftime player analysis, raffles, a live DJ, and a special menu as Seawolves supporters gather to back Seattle together on the road.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 8, 2026

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