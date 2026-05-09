Seattle Seawolves vs. Old Glory DC: Three Major Storylines Ahead of Critical Round 7 Clash

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves head to Washington D.C. this weekend for one of the biggest matches of their 2026 season as they face Old Glory DC in a pivotal Round 7 showdown with major playoff implications already beginning to take shape in Major League Rugby.

Here are the three biggest storylines your audience can take away from this matchup:

A Mid-Season Playoff Match Arriving Earlier Than Expected

Both Seattle and Old Glory DC enter the weekend at 2-3, separated by just one standings point in an increasingly crowded middle of the table. With Chicago unbeaten and California beginning to separate from the pack, this match could significantly impact playoff positioning before the season reaches its halfway point. The winner moves above .500 and gains critical momentum heading into the heart of the schedule.

Riekert Hattingh Reaches 100 Caps for Seattle

Seattle captain Riekert Hattingh will earn his 100th appearance for the Seawolves, becoming one of the defining players in club history to hit the milestone. Across his Major League Rugby career, Hattingh has recorded 99 starts, 48 tries, 5,759 meters gained, 999 tackles, and 250 points scored while helping build Seattle into one of the league's most recognizable franchises. His leadership and physicality continue to anchor the Seawolves forward pack during another demanding season.

Seattle's Attack Gets a Major Boost with Ina Futi's Return

Dynamic winger Ina Futi returns for his first match of the 2026 season after recovering from injury. One of the most dangerous attacking players in Major League Rugby, Futi has scored 27 tries and accumulated 3,846 meters gained during his Seattle career. His return adds another explosive playmaker to a Seattle attack that showed major signs of growth during last week's statement road win over the New England Free Jacks. Seattle enters the match coming off a 27-11 victory over New England that showcased improved defensive structure, territorial control, and physical second-half rugby. Old Glory DC presents a different challenge through its forward-driven style, pressure rugby, and breakdown strength.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 PM PT. The match will air live on ESPN+, KONG 6, and the K5+ App in the United States.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 9, 2026

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