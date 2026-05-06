Seattle Youth Rugby Clinic for Kids: Run with the Pack May 17
Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
Looking for a fun and active weekend event for your kids? The Seattle Seawolves are bringing back Run With the Pack, a youth rugby clinic in Seattle designed for kids ages 5-12.
Taking place on Saturday, May 17, this clinic gives young athletes the opportunity to learn rugby skills from professional players and coaches before the Seattle Seawolves take on Anthem RC at Starfire Stadium.
The clinic runs from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT on Adidas Field 2 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.
Whether your child is brand new to rugby or already involved in youth sports, this kids rugby camp experience focuses on teamwork, confidence, movement, and skill development in a fun and welcoming environment.
Participants will go through:
Rugby drills
Passing and agility work
Small-sided games
Team-based activities
Interactive coaching from Seawolves players and staff
This event is built for families searching for:
Youth rugby clinics near Seattle
Kids sports camps in Washington
Beginner rugby programs for children
Weekend family activities in Seattle
After the clinic, families are encouraged to stay and enjoy the full matchday atmosphere as the Seattle Seawolves host Anthem RC in a Major League Rugby match at 1:00 PM PT.
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Why Families Love Run With the Pack
Beginner-friendly rugby environment
Direct access to professional rugby players and coaches
Great introduction to Seattle youth rugby
Active outdoor experience for kids
Matchday experience at Starfire Stadium
Fun community-focused family event
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Event Information
Date
Saturday, May 17
Clinic Time
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
Location
Adidas Field 2 | Starfire Sports Complex
Match
Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC
Kickoff
1:00 PM PT
Participant Age Range
5-12 years old
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How To Register
Parents and guardians can complete registration through the official Run With the Pack registration form:
https://form.jotform.com/261256431520145
The registration process includes participant information, emergency contact details, and waiver questions required for participation.
Match tickets for Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC are available here:
https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/3
Join the next generation of rugby players and experience one of the top youth rugby clinics in Seattle.
#TogetherWeHunt
Major League Rugby Stories from May 6, 2026
- Seattle Youth Rugby Clinic for Kids: Run with the Pack May 17 - Seattle Seawolves
- Midweek Milestones: Standout Stats from Week 6 of the 2026 MLR Season - MLR
- Midweek Milestones: Standout Stats from Week 6 of the 2026 MLR Season - MLR
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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