Seattle Youth Rugby Clinic for Kids: Run with the Pack May 17

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







Looking for a fun and active weekend event for your kids? The Seattle Seawolves are bringing back Run With the Pack, a youth rugby clinic in Seattle designed for kids ages 5-12.

Taking place on Saturday, May 17, this clinic gives young athletes the opportunity to learn rugby skills from professional players and coaches before the Seattle Seawolves take on Anthem RC at Starfire Stadium.

The clinic runs from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT on Adidas Field 2 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

Whether your child is brand new to rugby or already involved in youth sports, this kids rugby camp experience focuses on teamwork, confidence, movement, and skill development in a fun and welcoming environment.

Participants will go through:

Rugby drills

Passing and agility work

Small-sided games

Team-based activities

Interactive coaching from Seawolves players and staff

This event is built for families searching for:

Youth rugby clinics near Seattle

Kids sports camps in Washington

Beginner rugby programs for children

Weekend family activities in Seattle

After the clinic, families are encouraged to stay and enjoy the full matchday atmosphere as the Seattle Seawolves host Anthem RC in a Major League Rugby match at 1:00 PM PT.

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Why Families Love Run With the Pack

Beginner-friendly rugby environment

Direct access to professional rugby players and coaches

Great introduction to Seattle youth rugby

Active outdoor experience for kids

Matchday experience at Starfire Stadium

Fun community-focused family event

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Event Information

Date

Saturday, May 17

Clinic Time

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT

Location

Adidas Field 2 | Starfire Sports Complex

Match

Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC

Kickoff

1:00 PM PT

Participant Age Range

5-12 years old

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How To Register

Parents and guardians can complete registration through the official Run With the Pack registration form:

https://form.jotform.com/261256431520145

The registration process includes participant information, emergency contact details, and waiver questions required for participation.

Match tickets for Seattle Seawolves vs Anthem RC are available here:

https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/3

Join the next generation of rugby players and experience one of the top youth rugby clinics in Seattle.

#TogetherWeHunt







Major League Rugby Stories from May 6, 2026

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