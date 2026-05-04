Seattle Seawolves Bring the Coffee Cup Home with 27-11 Statement Win in Quincy

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Seawolves went into Quincy needing a response. They got it. A 27-11 win over the New England Free Jacks built on control, defense, and a second half that reset the direction of the season.

Seattle went into halftime trailing 5-11. New England controlled early territory and capitalized on discipline, scoring first and adding two penalties. Seattle stayed composed and found a response through Michael Hand II, cutting the deficit before the break and keeping the match within reach.

The second half decided the match.

Seattle held New England scoreless across the final 40 minutes. Possession shifted. Territory shifted. The defensive structure tightened, and the game was played on Seattle's terms. Seattle defended with shape and control. New England lost momentum through penalties, cards, and missed opportunities.

Seattle took the lead in the 49th minute through Patrick Ryan, finishing a forward-driven phase after sustained pressure. That moment set the tone. Michael Hand II added his second try in the 57th minute, finishing space created through the middle. Divan Rossouw extended the lead from the tee, and Tiai Vavao closed the match in the 79th minute with his first career Major League Rugby try as the Seawolves' 2026 first-round pick.

The final moment captured the performance.

Riekert Hattingh stepped up and took the last conversion. The captain. A forward. Late in the match. He slotted it. That closed the game and sealed the return of the Coffee Cup to Seattle.

Seattle's efficiency made the difference. The Seawolves scored 27 points from eight visits inside the 22. New England scored 11 from nine. Seattle finished. New England stalled.

This match showed more than numbers.

André Warner controlled the attack at 10. JP Smith returned to 9 after time on the wing. LaRome White earned his first start at loosehead. Calvin Liulamaga added another cap off the bench. Roles shifted across the group. The system held. That is where the match was won.

Head Coach Allen Clarke pointed to the response.

"It's a really tough place to come, and with the challenges we've had this season, it was a real test of character for us as a squad - especially bouncing back from last week's defeat.

I just said to the boys that I'm tremendously proud of the performance they put out there today.

We focused on ourselves. Areas where we could improve, where we could control the game better. I thought we did that well in the second half."

Michael Hand II, who finished with two tries and earned Player of the Match, kept the focus on the group.

"A lot of the hard work was done by the boys inside. They created the space for me. I just finished it off."

This result does not solve everything. But it resets the standard.

Control. Discipline. Execution. When those show up, Seattle wins.

Seattle Seawolves: 1 LaRome White (81), 2 Dewald Kotze (25), 3 Ignacio Péculo (36), 4 Callum Botchar (26), 5 Rhyno Herbst (78), 6 Marno Redelinghuys (75) (vc), 7 Patrick Ryan (20), 8 Riekert Hattingh (99) (c), 9 JP Smith (111), 10 André Warner (32), 11 Michael Hand II (18), 12 Dan Kriel (62), 13 Divan Rossouw (40), 14 Nolan Tuamoheloa (20), 15 Duncan Matthews (51).

Impact Players: 16 Liki Chan-Tung (8), 17 Charles Walsh (2), 18 Mason Pedersen (83), 19 Kalisi Moli (33), 20 Tiai Vavao (5), 21 Nicklas Boyer (86), 22 Calvin Liulamaga (4), 23 Drake Davis (14).

The number next to each player shows how many games they have played including this match. (c) means captain, (vc) means vice-captain.

New England Free Jacks 11 - Seattle Seawolves 27 | HT: 11-5

Tries: NE - Nathan Salmon (14 ¬Â²). SEA - Michael Hand II (19 ¬Â², 57 ¬Â²), Patrick Ryan (49 ¬Â²), Tiai Vavao (79 ¬Â²).

Conversions: NE - 0/1. SEA - Divan Rossouw 1/2 (58 ¬Â²), Riekert Hattingh 1/1 (80 ¬Â²).

Penalties: NE - Joel Hodgson (31 ¬Â², 36 ¬Â²). SEA - Divan Rossouw (44 ¬Â²).

Yellow cards: NE - 3. SEA - 1.

The Seattle Seawolves return to the road this week following their 27-11 result in Quincy, traveling to face Old Glory DC on Sunday, May 10 at 1:00 PM PT. Supporters can join the official viewing party at Pasifika NW Grill & Bar for live coverage and a full matchday atmosphere.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 4, 2026

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