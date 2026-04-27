Seattle Seawolves Fall 22-59 to Chicago Hounds on College Night

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA-The Seattle Seawolves returned to Starfire Stadium on Friday night for College Night, facing the Chicago Hounds in a physical Major League Rugby matchup that finished 59-22 in favor of Chicago.

The match opened with Chicago applying pressure early. The Hounds moved quickly into Seattle territory and found the opening score through Brock Webster, who finished out wide in the third minute. Chris Hilsenbeck's conversion missed, giving Chicago a 5-0 lead.

Chicago added to the advantage minutes later. Lucas Rumball crossed at seven minutes after pressure near the try line, and Hilsenbeck converted to extend the lead to 12-0.

Seattle responded through discipline and field position. Davy Coetzer added a penalty goal at 11 minutes to put the Seawolves on the board and bring the score to 12-3.

The Hounds continued to build pressure through direct carries and fast support play. Mason Flesch scored at 14 minutes, with Hilsenbeck converting to push Chicago ahead 19-3.

Seattle answered with one of its strongest sequences of the first half. After sustained pressure near the line, Paddy Ryan powered over at 18 minutes. Coetzer converted to cut the deficit to 19-10.

Chicago regained control before halftime. Mark O'Keeffe finished a wide attacking sequence at 31 minutes, and Flesch added his second try later in the half. Webster closed the first-half scoring with another try after a break from deep, giving Chicago a 38-10 lead at halftime.

The second half continued with Chicago controlling key moments. Webster completed his hat trick early in the half, and Reece Botha converted to extend the lead. Matthew Oworu and Theo Fourie added tries as the Hounds stretched the advantage to 59-10.

Seattle continued to compete through the final stages. Duncan Matthews scored in the corner after a strong attacking sequence, with Nick Boyer adding the conversion. Matthews was active throughout the match, leading Seattle with 21 carries and 94 carry metres.

Liki Chan Tung added Seattle's third try late in the match, powering over from close range. The conversion missed, leaving the final score at 59-22.

Seattle's scoring came through tries from Paddy Ryan, Duncan Matthews, and Liki Chan Tung. Davy Coetzer added one conversion and one penalty goal, while Nick Boyer added one conversion.

The Seawolves showed attacking moments through Matthews, Jean-Pierre Smith, Michael Hand II, and David Coetzer, while Ryan led the defensive effort with 29 completed tackles.

Seattle Seawolves 22: Tries Paddy Ryan (18), Duncan Matthews, Liki Chan Tung. Cons David Coetzer 1, Nick Boyer 1. Pens David Coetzer 1.

Seattle Seawolves:

1 Ezekiel Lindenmuth, 2 Dewald Kotze, 3 Ignacio Peculo, 4 Marno Redelinghuys, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 6 Kalisi Moli, 7 Paddy Ryan, 8 Riekert Hattingh, 9 André Warner, 10 Davy Coetzer, 11 Jean-Pierre Smith, 12 Dan Kriel, 13 Divan Rossouw, 14 Drake Davis, 15 Duncan Matthews.

Impact Players: 16 Liki Chan Tung, 17 LaRome White, 18 Mason Pedersen, 19 Callum Botchar, 20 Tiai Vavao, 21 Nick Boyer, 22 Calvin Liulamaga, 23 Michael Hand II.

Chicago Hounds 59: Tries Brock Webster 3, Mason Flesch 2, Lucas Rumball, Mark O'Keeffe, Matthew Oworu, Theo Fourie. Cons Chris Hilsenbeck 4, Reece Botha 3.

Chicago Hounds:

1 Oti Pifeleti, 2 Theo Fourie, 3 Wilton Rebolo, 4 Tomas Casares, 5 Brandon Harvey, 6 Mason Flesch, 7 Lucas Rumball, 8 Matthew Oworu, 9 Michael Baska, 10 Chris Hilsenbeck, 11 Peyton Wall, 12 Santiago Videla, 13 Tiaan Loots, 14 Mark O'Keeffe, 15 Brock Webster.

Impact Players: 16 Tomas Bekerman, 17 Luke White, 18 Koby Baker, 19 Jake Kinneeveauk, 20 Emmanuel Albert, 21 Ruben de Haas, 22 Reece Botha, 23 Noah Brown.

Looking Ahead: New England Free Jacks

The Seattle Seawolves now turn their focus to the road as they travel to face the New England Free Jacks on Sunday, May 3.

Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM PT. Supporters in Seattle can join us at Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub for the official Seawolves watch party.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 27, 2026

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