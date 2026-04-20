Seattle Seawolves Battle Hard in Los Angeles Clash

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA -- The Seattle Seawolves delivered a resilient performance on the road Sunday evening at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, facing off against the California Legion in a high-tempo Major League Rugby contest broadcast on ESPN.

Both sides entered the match hungry to rebound from previous losses, and the early stages reflected that urgency. The Legion controlled possession with fast ball movement and attacking pace, but Seattle capitalized on opportunities from early penalties and kept the home side scoreless through the first water break despite sustained pressure.

Seattle struck first through standout playmaker Davy Coetzer, who intercepted a Legion pass and raced in for the opening try. A Legion challenge questioned the play, but the ruling stood, giving the Seawolves an early advantage and momentum.

Building on that energy, Seattle executed a composed, multi-phase attack that culminated in Calvin Liulamaga crossing the line for his second try in as many matches of his MLR career. At the first water break, the Seawolves held a 12-point lead, showcasing efficiency and opportunism.

The Legion responded with their first try but momentum swung back Seattle's way when the home side was reduced to 14 players following a yellow card for a high tackle. The Seawolves capitalized with a successful penalty kick to extend their lead.

Late in the first half, the Legion mounted a surge with a team try to bring the score within one point heading into the break.

Seattle answered emphatically in the second half. Coetzer added his second try of the match in powerful fashion, breaking through multiple defenders before calmly converting his own score.

The match then evolved into a tactical battle, with both sides trading kicks, turnovers, and penalties in a tightly contested midfield struggle.

Seawolves rookie and collegiate draft pick Tiai Vavao made an impact upon entry, contributing multiple key turnovers and making his presence felt across the pitch.

A key late highlight came in the 75th minute when Liki Chan-Tung powered over the line for his first Major League Rugby try, bringing Seattle's total to 29 points. The score marked the Seawolves' fourth try of the match, securing a valuable bonus point in the standings and underscoring the team's attacking persistence.

Despite Seattle's efforts, the Legion's renewed energy and sustained pressure led to scoring contributions across the lineup pushing the home side into the lead. A late successful penalty kick in the closing minutes sealed a 38-29 result, denying Seattle a second bonus point.

Looking Ahead: College Night at Starfire The Seawolves now turn their focus back home as they prepare to host the Chicago Hounds on Friday, April 24th, for College Night at Starfire Stadium. The match promises an electric atmosphere, celebrating the next generation of rugby talent while the Seawolves look to bounce back in front of their home supporters.

Kickoff is set for Friday evening, with fans encouraged to arrive early and take part in College Night festivities. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.seawolves.rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 20, 2026

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