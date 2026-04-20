Hounds' Luke White: 100 Caps and Counting

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







When Luke White ran out against the New England Free Jacks yesterday, he became just the second player in franchise history to reach 100 MLR appearances. It is a milestone that reflects not just longevity, but a career built on a genuine love for the game.

Luke White has been in MLR since the very beginning. He joined the Glendale Raptors ahead of their inaugural 2018 season and was part of the squad that reached the first-ever MLR Championship game, losing to the Seattle Seawolves. From there, he moved to the Los Angeles Giltinis for the 2021 season, and his track record of reaching finals continued; he earned an MLR Championship ring as the Giltinis won the Shield that year.

Chicago Hounds were formed in 2023, and White was there on day one as a part of the inaugural season. He was in the lineup for the Hounds' very first MLR match against Old Glory DC, earning Hounds Cap No. 6 in franchise history. He is now in his fourth season with the club and his ninth in MLR overall.

The journey to professional rugby in the United States started from Sydney, Australia, where White grew up in a rugby family. His father played the game; his cousin Rebecca Clough is the most-capped Australian Walleroo. White came through the ranks at Hillview Rugby Club and graduated from St Ignatius' College Riverview in 2009, where, alongside his rugby, he was an Australian champion in shot put. He made his way to the US rugby system in 2015 and has been here ever since.

The on-field journey has also taken him to the international stage. White joined his first USA Eagles assembly in 2022 and earned his first Test cap against Romania in 2023, adding his name to the growing list of MLR players who have made the step up to the national team.

Off the pitch, White coaches local club sides in the city and spends his time away from the Hounds with his wife and kids. It is the kind of life that does not happen by accident; it is built by someone who gave everything to a new league and made it home.

One hundred appearances. Nine seasons. One championship.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 20, 2026

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