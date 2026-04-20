Legion Win Big in Los Angeles

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







The California Legion takedown the Seattle Seawolves in front of a record crowd in LA. LOS ANGELES, CA -- In front of a passionate home crowd at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, the California Legion delivered a thrilling 38-29 comeback victory over the Seattle Seawolves. The match, part of Legion's California statewide tour and Sunday Night Rugby broadcast on ESPN, showcased resilience, pace, and attacking fiÃâair in what proved to be a tale of two halves.

"It was really good. It was very pleasing," said Head Coach Stephen Hoiles. "Still plenty to work on, but got to be happy with getting a good bonus point win at home, in front of a great crowd, it was a good day of rugby." Both sides entered the contest eager to rebound from previous losses, and it was Legion who set the tone early with quick ball movement and high tempo. Despite dominating possession and territory in the opening 15 minutes, early penalties stalled Legion's scoring opportunities.

Seattle capitalized on a shift in momentum when Davy Koetzer intercepted a Legion pass to score the opening try, followed by another placing them ahead at the first water break 12-0.

Legion responded with determination. Rookie Oscar Treacy made an immediate impact in his Major League Rugby debut, scoring his first professional try and putting Legion on the board.

"I felt like we worked really hard and earned every single point that we scored," Hoiles said. "But I also felt that we gave up a few too many easy points."

Legion's backs found their rhythm late in the first half with sustained attacking pressure leading to a try from Corbin Smith, narrowing the deficit to just one point. At halftime, Seattle held a slim 15-14 lead.

"And it shouldn't have been close towards the end based on how we played," Hoiles added. "That might be a biased view, but I just felt that our points were worked really hard for and we just gave up easy points after poor exits and putting ourselves under some unnecessary pressure at times." The second half belonged to a revitalized Legion side that seized control of the match.

Sharper discipline and a relentless tempo allowed them to outmaneuver and outpace Seattle across the park. Tries from Ben Houston, Gonzalo Bertranou, and Joe Mano reflected an attack firing on all cylinders, while Coby Miln was fiÃâawless from the tee. He capped his perfect kicking performance with a late penalty, pushing the final score to 38-29 and denying Seattle a second losing bonus point.

"Seattle are a good side," Hoiles said. "I know they've got some issues with injuries and they'll be like they always are, they'll be competing towards the back end of the competition." Sunday's victory marks a successful stop in Legion's statewide tour and a memorable MLR return to Los Angeles, energized by a vibrant home crowd and ideal playing conditions.

"I'm happy with the result." Hoiles concluded. "Now we've just got to find a consistent pattern in training to make sure we take that into the game this coming Sunday against Old Glory." Legion's California statewide tour continues with two more home fixtures, beginning at Saint Mary's Stadium in the Bay Area on Saturday, May 16 against the Chicago Hounds, before concluding in Sacramento at Heart Health Park on Sunday, May 24 with a home clash against Old Glory DC.

For more information or to become a Club 24 member, visit Legion.rugby or follow California Legion on social media for the latest updates.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 20, 2026

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