Legion Earn Bonus Point in Tough Battle with Free Jacks

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion battled through difficult conditions, momentum swings, and multiple yellow cards on Saturday night, pushing defending champions New England Free Jacks to the wire before falling 26 to 21. Despite the result, Legion crossed for three tries and secured a crucial losing bonus point to remain firmly in second place as the playoff race continues to tighten.

It was a match filled with interruptions, shifting momentum, and long defensive stretches, but Legion continued to fight until the final whistle. Even while repeatedly reduced to 14 men, California stayed within reach throughout the contest and nearly found a late turnaround.

The Free Jacks struck first with the opening try of the match, but Legion responded quickly in impressive fashion. A perfectly weighted kick to the corner found Corbin Smith for California's first try of the evening, with Coby Miln playing a key role in the buildup before adding the conversion.

Three Tries in Tough Conditions

Despite crossing the try line more times than New England, Legion were ultimately hurt by penalties and repeated stretches down a player. California received four yellow cards across the match, forcing the side to play with 14 men for a total of 31 minutes.

New England capitalized during those periods in the first half, scoring both of their only tries while Legion were reduced to 14 men. In the second half, California's defense held firm and kept the Free Jacks tryless, but penalty kicks extended the gap on the scoreboard.

One of the standout moments of the night came through a flowing team movement finished by Gonzalo Bertranou, as the ball moved through multiple hands in difficult weather conditions before Legion crossed for another score.

Head Coach Steve Hoiles acknowledged the frustrations of the performance.

"We were just too clunky overall. That was the most disappointing part of the performance."

Fighting Until the Final Whistle

Legion refused to back down late in the match. In the 83rd minute, Ben Houston powered over for California's third try of the evening, securing the losing bonus point by finishing within seven points of the final margin.

"It was nice to see that we worked all the way to the end of the game to get that last try and earn the losing bonus point," said Steve Hoiles.

Despite the result, California's defensive effort in the second half remained a positive. Legion did not concede a try after halftime, holding the defending champions scoreless from open play across the final 40 minutes.

Discipline ultimately proved costly, particularly during key stretches of the first half while Legion were reduced to 14 men.

"A couple of discipline areas in the early part of the first half, that was where the points were conceded," Hoiles said.

Still in the Fight

Even in defeat, the bonus point keeps Legion firmly near the top of the standings as the Major League Rugby playoff race continues to tighten.

"The guys always compete. There hasn't been a game this season where we haven't been in it right down to the wire," Hoiles said.

California now returns west for the next stop on the club's statewide home tour.

Next up is a marquee Bay Area clash between the No. 2 seeded Legion and the league-leading Chicago Hounds at Saint Mary's Stadium on May 16.

"We move on. We get better, and we go again."

Join the Legion in NorCal!

Final Score

New England Free Jacks 26, California Legion 21







Major League Rugby Stories from May 11, 2026

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