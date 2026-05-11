Old Glory Falls Just Short in Physical Battle with Seattle

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC News Release







Fairfax, Va. - A weather delay could not cool the intensity Sunday afternoon as Old Glory battled the Seattle Seawolves in a tightly contested clash that came down to the final moments. Despite a strong first-half performance and a late push, Old Glory dropped a narrow 30-25 result at home.

Following a lightning delay before kick-off, both sides opened cautiously in windy conditions that made kicking difficult throughout the afternoon. Old Glory struck first after earning an early penalty, with Jason Robertson slotting the kick through for a 3-0 advantage just minutes into the contest.

The match quickly settled into a physical, back-and-forth battle. Seattle answered with a penalty kick of its own to level the score at 3-3, while both teams traded possession through heavy defensive pressure, contested scrums and territorial kicking. Seattle nearly broke through midway through the half on a breakaway opportunity, but a last-second fumble allowed Old Glory to regain possession and avoid conceding a try. The hosts continued to pressure the Seawolves line, forcing penalties and creating momentum through set-piece play.

That persistence paid off late in the opening half. After a Seattle challenge for a high tackle was unsuccessful, Old Glory capitalized moments later with the match's opening try in the 37th minute. Robertson's conversion attempt drifted wide, but Old Glory held an 8-6 edge.

Old Glory added another major blow just before halftime. In the closing seconds of the half, Old Glory crossed over and Robertson added the conversion to give the home side a 15-6 advantage heading into the break.

Seattle responded immediately after halftime with a try in the corner to trim the deficit to 15-11, then continued to build momentum through pressure at the breakdown and a quick transition play. The Seawolves eventually took the lead in the 52nd minute after converting a try to move ahead 18-15. Seattle extended the advantage further following a turnover try and added another converted score shortly after as disciplinary issues left Old Glory temporarily shorthanded. The visitors pushed the lead to 30-15 entering the final stages.

However, Old Glory refused to back down.

Old Glory answered with a crucial try in the 70th minute, followed by a successful conversion to cut the deficit to eight points. Another Robertson penalty narrowed the margin to 30-25 and gave the hosts late momentum, but Seattle's defense held firm through the closing phases to secure the road victory.

Old Glory returns to home action next weekend to host the New England Free Jacks on May 17 as the club continues its push toward the postseason.

By: Ellie Wileman, Old Glory DC







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