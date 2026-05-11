Seawolves Earn Bonus-Point Road Win Ahead of Massive Rugby Weekend at Starfire

Published on May 11, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. -- May 10, 2026 -- The Seattle Seawolves showed resilience, composure, and attacking firepower on Sunday afternoon, overcoming a halftime deficit to earn a thrilling 30-25 bonus-point victory over Old Glory DC in their second consecutive road match.

In a match defined early by defensive intensity and disciplined goal kicking, both sides traded penalties through the opening stages before Old Glory DC broke through late in the first half with two tries scored in quick succession. The home side carried a 15-6 advantage into the break, but Seattle responded emphatically in the second half.

The return of Lauina Futi immediately paid dividends for the Seawolves, as the powerful back crossed the line in the 44th minute to spark Seattle's comeback effort. From there, the Seawolves' attack found its rhythm, producing four tries in total through Futi, Andre Warner, Michael Hand II, and Dan Kriel, whose score secured the critical bonus point while Seattle played a man down and Old Glory DC were reduced to 13 men following a series of heavy collisions and cards.

Old Glory DC mounted a late push with a try and additional penalty points to narrow the margin, but the Seawolves remained composed under pressure to close out the five-point victory on the road.

Seattle's performance came despite another reshuffled lineup, with Sean McNulty also returning to action and college draftee Tiai Vavao making his first career start. Andre Warner once again stepped into the No. 10 role in place of the injured Davy Coetzer and delivered another steady performance guiding the Seawolves attack.

Fullback Duncan Matthews earned the TV Man of the Match honors after another standout all-around performance, finishing with four defenders beaten, 100 meters gained, and a turnover won while consistently threatening the Old Glory defense. Matthews has been electric throughout the season and is currently averaging 8.3 meters gained per carry.

"As a 15, that's our bread and butter -- getting those high balls -- and I pride myself on that part of my game," said Matthews. "I think it worked out well for me today."

Matthews also emphasized the team's response following back-to-back losses entering the match.

"As a team, after consecutive losses, we went back to the drawing board and focused on what makes us good, which is getting the ball through the hands and building phases," Matthews said. "That's what we focused on today, and if we keep doing that, I think we'll definitely make the playoffs."

Sunday's victory also marked a historic milestone for Seawolves captain Riekert Hattingh, who earned his 100th cap for Seattle. Hattingh becomes the only founding player in Major League Rugby history to reach 100 appearances with the same club.

"I'm very grateful -- not proud, very grateful," said Hattingh. "I give all my glory to God. Like the verse on my scrum cap says, Matthew 6:33: 'Seek Him first and He will take care of the rest.' That's what I try to do. I just try to seek Him, do what I can, do my best, and whatever accolades come my way, I'm grateful for them."

"To be part of this organization and spend the past nine years in Seattle with the ownership group, the players, the coaches along the way, and my wife -- yeah, I'm very, very grateful,"

Hattingh continued. "It's special, especially the group we have this year. It's really special, and I'm thankful we could get the win today as well."

Hattingh also shared a message for the Seawolves faithful following the milestone victory.

"To all the Seawolves fans: I'm grateful, thankful, and we couldn't do it without you guys," he said. "Looking forward to playing in front of you again next weekend."

The Seawolves now return home for a packed and exciting Seawolves Rugby Weekend at Starfire Stadium.

Festivities begin Saturday, May 16, with the inaugural Seawolves 5K Run and Kids Dash in Tukwila from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fans can find registration details and more information on the Seawolves website. Later that afternoon, the Washington State High School Rugby Championships will take place at Starfire Stadium.

The weekend concludes Sunday, May 17, when the Seawolves host Anthem Rugby Carolina at 1 p.m. PT at Starfire Stadium in a pivotal home matchup.

With activities for fans of all ages throughout the weekend, the Seawolves encourage the entire rugby community to come out and be part of a memorable celebration of rugby in the Pacific Northwest.

For tickets or more information please head to www.seawolves.rugby or follow along on socials @ Seawolves Rugby.

About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 11, 2026

Seawolves Earn Bonus-Point Road Win Ahead of Massive Rugby Weekend at Starfire - Seattle Seawolves

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