The Liberty Cup: USA Military vs British Army Rugby Match Coming to Seattle this June

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







SEATTLE, WA-The Seattle Seawolves announced today that as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Seattle will host a modern-day British invasion, this time on the rugby pitch.

Starfire Stadium will host The Liberty Cup: USA Military vs British Army Rugby Match presented by Concentric Advisors on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT, with gates opening at 5:30 PM PT.

The event will bring together USA Military Rugby and the British Army Rugby Union for an international rugby match centered around military recognition, shared history, and the continued growth of rugby in the United States.

The Liberty Cup represents a unique opportunity for rugby fans in the Pacific Northwest to experience international military rugby live at Starfire Stadium while celebrating the traditions, discipline, and camaraderie that define the sport.

"With the shortened Major League Rugby season this year, we wanted to give Seawolves fans another event that carries the same level of energy, intensity, and excitement that they expect from rugby in Seattle," said JoAnne Anderson, President of the Seattle Seawolves. "We believe The Liberty Cup does exactly that. This match represents much more than rugby. It is an opportunity to bring together two proud military communities, celebrate international competition, and continue growing the game here in the United States."

The British Army Rugby Union carries more than 150 years of rugby history, with Army rugby dating back to the Crimean War in 1855. The Army Rugby Union was officially established in 1906 and remains one of the most respected military rugby organizations in the world.

The British Army Masters enter the fixture following an impressive 2025-26 campaign featuring victories over the Pacific Islanders, REME Masters, CS Barbarians, English Fire Service, and Royal Navy Mariners. The side also secured a 56-15 victory over USA Military Rugby during the teams' first recorded meeting at Sandhurst in November 2025.

The British Army Masters view the Seattle fixture as more than another international match. For the program, the event represents an opportunity to strengthen relationships through rugby while continuing a growing rivalry between the two military sides.

"Travelling to the USA, to play rugby, against our closest allies, to commemorate those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice is a dream opportunity for us," said Major Rob Mitchell, Director of Rugby for the British Army Masters. "The red-carpet treatment we have received from the Seattle Seawolves has been incredible, and I can't thank them enough for making this trip happen. The fixture on Nov 25 allowed us to set an early gauge against our new squad, which really helped in preparation for our Inter Services campaign. I'm sure the US Military team will come back at us in Seattle to rebalance the aggregate, but I'm confident that British Army Rugby is coming prepared for the challenge."

British Army Masters Head Coach Sgt Carl Adams also emphasized the significance of competing internationally and testing his squad against a motivated US Military side in Seattle.

"We are really excited to take on this US Military side on home soil," said Sgt Carl Adams, Head Coach of the British Army Masters. "We were well prepared for our previous match at Sandhurst and were delighted with a strong win. Taking on international opposition is a great opportunity, and from a coach's perspective presents a unique challenge. We will come into the match off the back of our annual Inter Service competitions against the Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force, so our skills should be sharp and ready to be tested again."

USA Military Rugby continues to expand its international presence while creating opportunities for active duty and veteran players to represent the United States through rugby competition around the world.

"This is a massive challenge for the USA Military Team and we love it! The British Army Rugby Team is well organized, experienced, and is at the top of their game." Said Colonel (Retired) Mark Drown, USA Military Director of Rugby. " Our challenge is assembling our team, and with a few training sessions under our belt, our goal will be to execute our game plan. We have an excellent Coaching Staff of International Professionals. We have a lot of new faces for this match, and we are excited to have the British here to celebrate our 250th Independence Anniversary".

In addition to the international match, fans attending The Liberty Cup will experience a full evening of military recognition, fan activations, food and music, live entertainment, and post-match fan engagement opportunities. Matchday programming is being designed to create a one-of-a-kind event atmosphere that blends rugby culture with military appreciation and community storytelling.

The event will also feature the International Rugby Coaching Summit with USA Military & British Army from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at Tukwila Community Center. The clinic will feature Seattle Seawolves Head Coach Allen Clarke, Seawolves coaching staff, and internationally recognized military rugby coaches from both programs. The summit will provide youth, high school, college, and adult coaches with classroom and field curriculum focused on player development, coaching strategy, and rugby safety.

The Liberty Cup will also feature senior United Kingdom government representation in Seattle for the event. British Consul General in San Francisco Ellie Kiloh and Assistant Military Attaché Colonel Tom Archer-Burton are scheduled to attend as part of the broader recognition of America's 250th Anniversary and the enduring relationship between the United States and United Kingdom.

Fans are encouraged to wear USA or British colors as part of the event atmosphere celebrating friendly rivalry, shared heritage, and international camaraderie through sport. The event will include fan fest activities, military recognition moments, food trucks, live entertainment, halftime programming, and post-match fan interactions throughout the evening.

The Liberty Cup: USA Military vs British Army Rugby Match presented by Concentric Advisors will take place Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Washington. The International Rugby Coaching Summit will run from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM, gates will open at 5:30 PM, and kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM PT.

Tickets are available now at https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/11.

Coaching Clinic Tickets are available now at https://tickets.seawolves.rugby/events/13.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 8, 2026

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