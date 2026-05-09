How to Watch: Week 7
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule.
Mixlr Ref Radio and Match Commentary isn't available for Week 7 - Stay locked in on the ESPN+ broadcast for all the action!
New England Free Jacks vs California Legion | Saturday, May 9 at 4:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And NBC Sports Boston
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Old Glory DC vs Seattle Seawolves | Sunday, May 10 at 4:00 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+
And Monumental Sports Network and Kong 6 and K5+ App
Canada: Premier Sports
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
Latin America: ESPN
Asia*: Premier Sports
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Sunday Night Rugby | Sunday, May 10 | Live Stats
Pregame Show | 6:00 PM ET
Chicago Hounds vs Anthem RC | 6:30 PM ET
US TV: ESPN+ (Full SNR Package)
And Fox Chicago Plus and WCCB Charlotte (Match Only)
Canada: Premier Sports | GameTV (Full SNR Package)
UK & Ireland: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
New Zealand: Sky Sports (Full SNR Package)
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Latin America: ESPN (Full SNR Package)
Asia*: Premier Sports (Full SNR Package)
*HK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali
Major League Rugby Stories from May 8, 2026
- How to Watch: Week 7 - MLR
- The Liberty Cup: USA Military vs British Army Rugby Match Coming to Seattle this June - Seattle Seawolves
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