Old Glory DC Engages Rugby Legend Blaine Scully as a Senior Advisor

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC News Release







Old Glory DC is excited to announce that Blaine Scully has joined the club as a senior advisor. In this role, Scully will work with Old Glory DC to strengthen ties across the American rugby landscape, including with USA Rugby and World Rugby, while also supporting efforts to grow the game throughout the DMV. Scully will also work with the nonprofit Greater Washington Rugby Foundation, also known as Young Glory, to help create clearer development pathways for young players in the region.

"A critical part of rugby's growth is creating a more cohesive youth experience and ensuring young players have clear, supported pathways through the game," said Scully.

Scully brings strong rugby credentials to Old Glory DC. A two-time collegiate national champion at the University of California, Berkeley and a four-time Collegiate All-American, he went on to enjoy a distinguished professional career in the United Kingdom with Leicester Tigers and Cardiff Blues, making 86 appearances and winning the 2018 European Challenge Cup with Cardiff.

On the international stage, Scully represented USA Rugby for nearly a decade, earning 54 caps and captaining the national team 23 times, including at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. He was also part of the USA squad for the 2011 Rugby World Cup and served as vice-captain in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He also represented the USA Sevens team in 10 international tournaments and won a bronze medal at the 2011 Pan American Games.

Since retiring from professional and international rugby in 2020, Scully has remained involved in the game in a range of capacities. He earned an MBA from the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, building a career in business and advisory work.

"Blaine brings a rare combination of international playing experience, leadership, and a deep understanding of the American rugby ecosystem. His passion for developing the next generation aligns directly with where we are taking Old Glory DC. We're excited to have him help strengthen our pathway from youth rugby to the Eagles. - Paul Sheehy, CoOwner, Old Glory DC

Added Co-Owner Chris Dunlavey, "Blaine is one of those prominent and highly respected figures with immediate access to a network of relationships across the U.S. and global rugby landscapes. As a member of our DMV community, he's a resource we are proud to activate in support of the growth of rugby in our region."

"I'm excited to support Old Glory in this capacity at an important time for the sport across the United States. Old Glory plays a critical role both in the region and in the broader growth of rugby in this country. I look forward to supporting the organization's strong work locally while also helping to continue its impact as one of the key rugby markets in the US," said Scully.

Scully, his wife, and two children currently reside in Reston, VA.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 13, 2026

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