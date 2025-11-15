Old Glory DC to play matches at George Mason University

Published on November 15, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Old Glory DC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C - Old Glory DC is excited to announce that all 2026 home regular season and playoff matches will be played at George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. Entering its 8th season and coming off back- to- back playoff appearances, Old Glory aims to continue building momentum while growing the sport of rugby throughout the Greater Washington region.

All Old Glory DC's home matches will be played at George Mason Stadium, which sports a natural, high-use Bermuda grass pitch. The top-tier field and facilities have attracted several international soccer clubs to utilize as training sites while in the U.S. The stadium design features fixed seating for 4,500 fans and a field-level VIP viewing area. The move to GMU provides easy access to Old Glory fans throughout The District, Maryland and Northern Virginia."'

Fans can travel to the stadium by car and enjoy onsite tailgating prior to home matches. They may also take the Metro to the Vienna/GMU station, the final stop on the Orange Line in VA. From the station, fans may ride the free CUE Bus to the stadium and to local restaurants and shops in Old Town Fairfax. "'Old Glory DC supporters will enjoy an expanded Beer Garden, along with improved food & beverage concessions. Additionally, there will be a "Merchant's Row," featuring local pop-up vendors from across the region.

"Old Glory DC is excited to bring professional rugby to George Mason University," said Chris Dunlavey, Chairman of Old Glory DC. "Our players have trained at Mason for years, and hosting matches at George Mason Stadium will give us a tremendous opportunity to host a vibrant community of students, local businesses and an energetic fanbase at one of the DMV's truly great institutions," he added.

"We're thrilled to welcome Old Glory DC to George Mason University and to host professional rugby on our campus," said Marvin Lewis, George Mason's Assistant Vice President and Director of Athletics. "This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing premier sports experiences to our students, alumni, and fans across Northern Virginia - while showcasing our world-class facilities and the vibrant community spirit that defines Mason."

"Fairfax City is proud to welcome Old Glory DC to the community," said Stephanie Gerson, tourism specialist for Fairfax City Economic Development. "With Old Glory DC playing just minutes from our downtown, we look forward to collaborating with the Old Town Fairfax Business Association to extend the game-day experience - inviting fans to stay, dine and enjoy all that Fairfax City has to offer during the 2026 season and beyond."







Major League Rugby Stories from November 15, 2025

Old Glory DC to play matches at George Mason University - Old Glory DC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.