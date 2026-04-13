Hounds Explode on Offense, Move to 2-0

Published on April 13, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







Chicago enjoyed an offensive explosion, scoring eight tries via six different players. Lucas Rumball and Theo Fourie each scored a brace while Tavite Lopeti, Tomas Casares, Brandon Harvey, and Santiago Videla all dotted down.

After a try in the first five minutes from Fourie, Legion dominated both possession and field position for the next 10 or so minutes. The Hounds were hit with a flurry of penalties, which resulted in a pair of yellow cards. Legion capitalized on the two-man advantage and took the lead with a try and successful conversion kick in the 16th minute.

The next 20 minutes were all Chicago, however. Captain Lucas Rumball dotted down his first score of the night in the 23rd minute before center Tavite Lopeti touched down moments later. It was the second score in as many games for the center, proving how vital of an offseason signing he was.

Rumball finished off his first-half brace in the 35th minute, with Hilsenbeck nailing the conversion attempt. California closed the first half with a score to bring the game somewhat closer, but the damage was already done. Chicago went into the locker room at halftime with a 22-12 lead.

The Hounds' second half picked up right where the first half left off, however. Fourie found himself at the bottom of a maul in the 43rd minute and scored his second try of the evening, extending the lead, 27-12. Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck, who had a rough first half from the tee in brutal wind and rain conditions, hit this conversion attempt.

Lock Tomas Casares scored his first try of the season 10 minutes later, giving the Hounds some breathing room, 34-12. A few minutes later, reserve lock Brandon Harvey finished off the scoring drive with his first try as a Hound. Hilsenbeck's conversion attempt was successful and the Hounds went into the second half water break with a commanding 41-12 lead.

In the last 20-minute stanza, California finally found some life on offense and scored a pair of tries to make the scoreline look a lot better than it actually was. Hounds reserve back Santiago Videla scored a try of his own sandwiched in-between both of California's scores, however.

Despite the Hounds' kicking woes, and the early discipline issues, the game was really never in doubt. The game finished 48-24 and with it, the Hounds moved to 2-0 and currently sit in first place on the Major League Rugby standings table.

FINAL:

CHI: 48

CA: 24

Scoring:

Tries: Theo Fourie (2), Lucas Rumball (2), Tavite Lopeti, Tomas Casares, Brandon Harvey, Santiago Videla

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (3/7), Santiago Videla (1/1)







Major League Rugby Stories from April 13, 2026

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