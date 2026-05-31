Hounds Escape from DC with Win, Move to 9-0

Published on May 30, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







WASHINGTON DC- The Hounds moved to 9-0 on the season after a late-game comeback over Old Glory DC, 33-32. The Hounds trailed by as many as 13 points in the game but proved too formidable for an Old Glory team fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Chris Hilsenbeck nailed four of his five conversion attempts for eight points while both hooker Theo Fourie and forward Mason Flesch scored a brace. Lock Nathan Den Hoedt added a try in the win as well.

Chicago dominated both possession and territory in the opening 20 minutes of the game. Old Glory's exit strategy wasn't operating cleanly, giving the Hounds a lot of attacking opportunities in the home-side's 22. They could only convert one of those opportunities, however. Den Hoedt went over for the opening score of the game in the sixth minute, converted by Hilsenbeck.

On the flip side, DC made the most of their chances in the Chicago 22. Left wing John Rizzo nabbed a first half brace after the Hounds' initial try. Around the half hour mark, Chicago dealt with more adversity, suffering a yellow card to the try-scoring Den Hoedt. Their defense held strong in the following sequence, forcing a knock-on and exiting their line.

DC was right back on the front foot from the ensuing lineout, though. After a few phases, flyhalf Jason Robertson broke the line and connected with flanker Cory Daniel on the offload. Old Glory was over for their third try of the first half and took a 19-7 lead.

Chicago responded with their second try of the day just minutes before halftime. After a yellow card to Old Glory center Jordan Jackson Hope, Chicago kicked for touch. Just a few meters out from the line, the ugly bus got to work and mauled over for a try. Hooker Theo Fourie dotted it down for his eighth score of the season. Chicago went into the sheds at halftime with a 19-14 deficit after the Hilsenbeck conversion.

The second half didn't start out well for the Hounds. They crossed over for their fourth try of the day after a Hounds penalty for offsides, taking a 26-14 lead. But the Hounds got back to work afterwards. It was simple: keep possession, win a penalty, kick for touch, and use the forwards to get over the line. Fourie made it a double with a try in the 51st minute, cutting the lead back down to a single possession game.

Following the Hounds try, Chicago got called for not rolling away in the 54th minute. DC flyhalf Jason Robertson kicked for points, making it 19-29 with the second-half water break quickly approaching. After a rare error from Hilsenbeck, sending it straight into touch on the ensuing kickoff, DC had a scrum at the midfield mark. That scrum resulted in another Chicago penalty and Robertson once again went for the posts. The long-range kick was good and Old Glory was sitting pretty with a 32-19 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Then Chicago woke up. Like earlier, the game plan was relatively simple. Hammer the rock, win a penalty, kick for touch, and get to work. That very game plan resulted in back-to-back tries for forward Mason Flesch. With both conversions successful by Chris Hilsenbeck, the Hounds suddenly had a 33-32 lead.

DC wouldn't go down quietly, though. They broke down field and got near the Hounds try line in the closing minutes, on two occasions, but knock-ons thwarted the home team's attack both time. Chicago's last defensive stand was well over 10 phases, showing the grit and tenacity this team has when their back is against the wall.

In the end, Chicago moved to 9-0 and continue their run of dominance in the 2026 Major League Rugby season. They now look ahead to a road test in New England next Sunday.

FINAL:

CHI: 33

DC: 32

SCORING:

Tries: Nathan Den Hoedt, Theo Fourie (2), Mason Flesch (2)

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (4/5)







Major League Rugby Stories from May 30, 2026

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