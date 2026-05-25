Hounds Demolish Seattle

Published on May 25, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







Chicago Hounds delivered a statement performance at SeatGeek Stadium, running in nine tries to dismantle Seattle 57-17 and emphatically extend their unbeaten start to the 2026 season.

The Hounds were in front within three minutes, Jake Kinneeveauk finishing off an early assault, and the tone was set from there. Noah Brown crossed twice in the first half - on 17 and 43 minutes - while Ruben de Haas, Maclean Jones, and Santiago Videla all added their names to the scoresheet as Chicago built a 26-10 half-time lead. Chris Hilsenbeck was clinical with the boot, converting six of Chicago's nine tries on the night.

Seattle had their moments, Davy Coetzer dotted down on 12 minutes, and Lauina Futi replied on 25 to keep the visitors briefly in touch, but they could never sustain pressure against a Hounds side operating at near full throttle. De Haas grabbed his second on 60 minutes, and the floodgates opened, with Reece Botha and Emmanuel Albert adding late scores to complete the rout.

Mason Pedersen's consolation try on 75 minutes gave the scoreline a slightly more respectable look for the Seawolves, but there was no hiding from a chastening afternoon that leaves Seattle's playoff hopes under serious pressure.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 25, 2026

Hounds Demolish Seattle - Chicago Hounds

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