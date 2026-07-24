Brock Webster Named 2026 MLR Player of the Year Presented by CTMS Travel

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







Chicago Hounds fullback Brock Webster has been named Major League Rugby's Player of the Year for 2026, the latest and biggest honor in a season that very nearly didn't happen for the Canadian international.

On December 2, 2025, the Chicago Hounds announced the signing of Brock Webster, adding him to a national team contingent that already included Mason Flesch and captain Lucas Rumball.

Webster wasted no time proving why he was worth the pursuit. He started all 11 of his appearances as the Hounds authored the first perfect season in MLR history, going 12-0 and lifting the Shield in front of a home crowd. His regular season numbers were a huge part of that run: 6 tries, 92 carries for 549 meters, 36 defenders beaten, 18 tackles, and 728 kick meters. That form earned him two MLR Player of the Week nods (Rounds 5 and 7), three Team of the Week selections (Rounds 5, 7, and 8), and the Chicago Hounds' Back of the Year award.

It's a remarkable turnaround from a player who, just a year earlier, wasn't sure he'd have a team to play for. Instead, Webster backed up a 2025 MLR Championship with New England, where he was named Championship MVP, with a second straight title in 2026, this time on the back of an undefeated season and the league's top individual honor.

From uncertain roster outsider to back-to-back champion and now MLR Player of the Year, Brock Webster's 2026 is one of the great redemption stories of the season.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 24, 2026

Brock Webster Named 2026 MLR Player of the Year Presented by CTMS Travel - Chicago Hounds

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