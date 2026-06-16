Hounds Clinch Championship Appearance with Win over Old Glory

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO - The top-seeded Chicago Hounds punched their ticket to the big dance, dispatching Old Glory DC on Monday night at SeatGeek Stadium, 59-22.

The win clinched the franchise's first championship game appearance, a contest slated for next Sunday against the California Legion.

Chicago was led by flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck's 15 points, all of which came from the kicking tee. The Hounds couldn't be stopped with ball-in-hand and scored eight tries in the evening. Wing Noah Brown added a pair while hooker Theo Fourie, Number 8. Jake Kinneeveauk, wing Peyton Wall, flankers Mason Flesch and Lucas Rumball, and reserve scrumhalf Michael Baska all touched down. Reserve back Santiago Videla slotted his two conversion attempts for four points.

The teams traded penalty goals to open the game, with DC striking first. Flyhalf Jason Emery secured the first points of the night with his successful penalty goal in the 3rd minute. Hilsenbeck replied with a kick of his own three minutes later.

Then the Hounds onslaught began. Chicago won a scrum penalty and kicked for the corner. The forwards got to work with their maul and Fourie touched it down for his 10th try of the season. After 15 minutes, the Hounds had a 10-3 advantage. Brown followed that up a few minutes later with his first try of the night. Scrumhalf Ruben De Haas connected with the right wing on a beautifully-executed crossfield kick. Brown did well in the air and made a few Old Glory defenders miss before crossing over. The kick was good and Chicago led 17-3.

Jake Kinneeveauk was next to score. The Hounds' 2024 second round draft pick is quickly making a name for himself as one of the top up-and-coming prospects in the league. The Alaska native picked up a loose ball and raced in for a try right before the half-hour mark. Not to be left out, Peyton Wall, the Hounds' 2024 first round draft pick, followed that up with a try of his own just three minutes later. He received a pass from fullback Brock Webster before beating a lot of Old Glory defenders and racing in for the score. The Hounds led Old Glory 31-3 at halftime after a dominant 40 minutes.

Mason Flesch got the scoring started in the second half with another highlight worthy play. Outside center Tavite Lopeti spotted space behind the Old Glory defensive line and sent a grubber kick past them. Flesch ran past a defender before the ball popped up right into his arms. The Player-of-the-Year candidate dove into the try-zone for Chicago's fifth try of the night. DC scored almost immediately after that, but it was too late for the visitors. Chicago had one thing on their mind: a championship appearance in front of their home fans.

The Hounds' had a minor scare in the 58th minute, however. Star scrumhalf Ruben De Haas went off injured and was replaced by Michael Baska. The MLR veteran did well to control the game over the last quarter, but the Chicago faithful would still like to see a healthy De Haas for their first-ever championship appearance.

After the second-half water break, Chicago had a big scrum deep in DC's end. They worked a couple phases through the forwards before the captain Lucas Rumball dotted it down, making the score 45-10 after the successful conversion.

Brown nabbed his second score of the night after Webster made a line break down the right sideline. He had support lines on both sides of him, Baska on the inside and Brown outside. He drew the last DC defender in before connecting with the right wing, who then ran it in for the 7th try of the night.

Baska scored his first try of the season in the 71st minute, picking off an errant Old Glory pass and going into the try zone untouched. Videla's successful conversion capped off the Hounds' scoring for the night at 59 points.

DC responded with a pair of tries in the closing minutes of the game to make the scoreline somewhat more respectable. But Chicago was not to be beaten tonight, they were too fast, too clinical, and far more prepared. They now turn their attention towards the California Legion, who beat the Seattle Seawolves in the other MLR Semi-Final which was played in Seattle last night.

FINAL

CHI: 59

DC: 22

Scoring:

Tries: Noah Brown (2), Theo Fourie, Jake Kinneeveauk, Peyton Wall, Mason Flesch, Lucas Rumball, Michael Baska

Conversions: Chris Hilsenbeck (6/6), Santiago Videla (2/2)

Penalties: Chris Hilsenbeck (1/1)







Major League Rugby Stories from June 16, 2026

Hounds Clinch Championship Appearance with Win over Old Glory - Chicago Hounds

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