Major League Rugby Comes to Los Angeles This Sunday as California Legion Host Seattle Seawolves at UCLA Stadium

Published on April 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - Sports fans across California are invited to experience one of the fastest-growing global sports this Sunday evening as California Legion take on the Seattle Seawolves at UCLA Stadium. This special Community Round, presented by Cedars-Sinai, will shine a spotlight on local impact and grassroots rugby, with gates opening at 4:00 PM and kickoff set for 5:00 PM.

As a recognized leader in healthcare and a committed supporter of community initiatives across Los Angeles, Cedars-Sinai's partnership underscores the shared values of wellness, teamwork, and community engagement that define the sport of rugby.

With only three home matches remaining on their statewide tour, this Los Angeles fixture represents a key opportunity for fans to witness professional rugby at an accessible price point and in a uniquely engaging live environment.

In a city known for premium-priced sporting events, California Legion is offering fans a high-quality alternative. Tickets range from $25 to $170, providing an affordable option for families, groups of friends, and new sports fans alike.

"Live sports should be for everyone, not just a select few," said Adam Freier, CEO of California Legion. "We've built an experience that delivers elite competition, incredible atmosphere, and real value. Whether you're a lifelong rugby fan or completely new to the sport, this is one of the best nights out in Los Angeles." Families are encouraged to take advantage of additional offers and promotions, with details available here:

https://legion.rugby/news/latest/10-reasons-your-family-should-attend-a-legion-rugby -match

Sunday's event goes beyond the professional match, celebrating the broader rugby and local community. Fans arriving early will be treated to a high school rugby match prior to kickoff, showcasing emerging local talent. The evening will also feature a Community Hero presentation, recognizing individuals who have made a meaningful impact across Los Angeles.

"Community is at the heart of everything we do," added Adam Freier. "We're proud to partner with Cedars-Sinai for this match. Their ongoing support of rugby and commitment to the Los Angeles community make them a true pillar of the local sports landscape." Rugby is known globally not just for its intensity on the field, but for its inclusive and community-driven environment. Matches offer a fast-paced, continuous style of play that is easy to follow and exciting for all ages.

"The beauty of rugby is that it's both world-class and incredibly approachable," added Freier. "You don't need to understand every rule to feel the energy. It's a sport that brings people together--families, friends, and communities." California Legion represent the entire state, not just a single city, and their 2026 season refiÃâects that mission. The team is currently on a statewide tour, bringing professional rugby to multiple regions across California.

Sunday's match marks the Los Angeles stop, with only two additional opportunities remaining this season: '--ÃÂ Bay Area - May 16 '--ÃÂ Sacramento - May 24 "This is about building something bigger than a single game," said Freier. "We're creating a team that all of California can rally behind. If you haven't seen us yet, now is the time to catch us at your local stop."

Rugby continues to expand rapidly on the global stage. The Rugby World Cup is among the most widely viewed sporting events worldwide, with the 2023 tournament generating 1.33 billion viewing hours and recent editions reaching cumulative audiences of approximately 800 million viewers.

The sport's momentum is set to accelerate in the United States, with the Rugby World Cup scheduled to take place domestically in 2031 (men's) and 2033 (women's).

"We're on the cusp of a major shift for rugby in America," said Freier. "With the World Cup coming to the U.S., there's never been a better time to get involved. Major League Rugby is where that journey starts." Unlike many traditional American sports, rugby features continuous play, minimal stoppages, and a high level of physicality--all without helmets or pads. The result is a dynamic, high-energy experience that blends strategy, speed, and raw athleticism.

Fans are also encouraged to engage with players post-match, as teams traditionally thank supporters with photos and interactions.

Los Angeles is home to some of the world's most iconic sports franchises, but rugby offers something new--an international sport with deep roots, a growing domestic presence, and a distinctly authentic matchday atmosphere. Events like Community Round, presented by Cedars-Sinai, further highlight how the sport is connecting with and giving back to local communities.

Event Details:

Match: California Legion vs Seattle Seawolves

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

Kickoff: 5:00 PM

Location: UCLA Stadium, Los Angeles

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a Club 24 member, visit Legion.rugby or follow California Legion on social media for the latest updates.







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Major League Rugby Comes to Los Angeles This Sunday as California Legion Host Seattle Seawolves at UCLA Stadium - California Legion

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