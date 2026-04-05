California Legion Bounce Back in SD

Published on April 5, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







San Diego, CA - On a picture-perfect sunny afternoon in San Diego, the California Legion delivered a statement performance in front of a vibrant home crowd, defeating the three-time defending MLR champions New England Free Jacks 43-5 in their second match of the 2026 season at Torero Stadium.

After a disappointing home opener loss, the Legion responded with authority, showcasing physical dominance, disciplined defense, and relentless determination across all 80 minutes. Fans turned out in strong numbers, enjoying a full day of rugby festivities, including food trucks, community activations, and elite competition on and off the field.

In line with the organization's commitment to growing the game and developing future talent, the day began with a special international youth fixture featuring the Legion Foundations Academy Girls U16 side taking on Australia's NSW Rugby Union U16 team.

The match highlighted the global reach of the sport and the Legion's investment in youth development.

Halftime featured another exciting showcase, as the Legion Foundations U15 boys -- fresh off a successful tour of Portugal where they secured multiple victories -- demonstrated their skills in front of the home crowd. These young athletes represent the future pipeline of California Legion rugby.

The main event saw the Legion execute a near-complete performance against a historically strong New England side known for its tactical kicking game. However, the Free Jacks struggled to gain momentum against a composed and disciplined Legion squad led by the tactical control of Coby Miln, Gonzalo Bertranou, and Rory van Vugt, who consistently won the territorial battle.

California-born hooker Joe Taufete'e set the tone early, scoring the opening try in the 16th minute while delivering a standout performance in the lineout. His efforts earned him the broadcast's Man of the Match honors.

The Legion corrected key inefficiencies from Round 1, converting sustained possession into points with clinical precision. The forward pack, captained by Jason Damm, controlled the set piece and breakdown, while the backline -- bolstered by impactful performances from Billy Meakes and Rory van Vugt -- added dynamism and attacking flair.

Fly-half Coby Miln orchestrated play effectively, converting five of six tries and adding one of his own to cap off an impressive all-around performance.

By the Numbers

Final Score: California Legion 43, New England Free Jacks 5

Tries: 6

Improved efficiency inside the 22 following Round 1

Strong set-piece dominance and territorial control throughout

Following the final whistle, fans were treated to a unique post-match tradition with the Supporters Challenge Cup -- a functional stein -- as Legion fan group leader Sean Richardson of the Co-Hort faced off against Free Jacks superfan "Kenny" in a spirited drink-off. Both competitors rose to the occasion, showcasing impressive stamina and camaraderie while enjoying Bondi Beer.

The California Legion (1-1) now head to Chicago next week to face the Hounds, who enter the matchup 1-0 following their road win over Anthem.

The Legion will return home as part of their California statewide tour on April 19, taking on the Seattle Seawolves at Wallis Annenberg Stadium at UCLA in Los Angeles.

For more information and tickets, visit legion.rugby or follow California Legion on social media for the latest updates.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 5, 2026

California Legion Bounce Back in SD - California Legion

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