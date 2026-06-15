Legion Advance to the Big Dance with Win over Seattle

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion are heading to Chicago.

On a warm Sunday night at Starfire Stadium, the Legion held off a relentless Seattle Seawolves side 43-34 to book their place in the MLR Championship. It was a game that swung back and forth across 80 minutes before California's clinical finishing in the second half proved the difference.

A Even Opening Half

The first 40 minutes were exactly what the postseason promises: physical, tight, and unforgiving. Joey Mano got California on the board early, Coby Miln converting to make it 8-0. Seattle responded with the game's most opportunistic try, the Legion knocked the ball over their own line, Mason Pedersen pounced, and Rufus McLean finished to ignite the home crowd. McLean was making his first start for the Seawolves after missing most of the season to injury, and the finish announced his return emphatically.

Penalties dominated the rest of the half, with Davy Coetzer and Miln trading kicks. Coetzer struck twice more in quick succession to nudge Seattle in front at 13-11, only for Miln to respond with penalties at 24 and 34 minutes to put California back ahead at 13-16. The defining moment of the half came at 36 minutes when Legion forward Rhyno Herbst was shown a red card, sending him off for 20 minutes and effectively ruling him out of any Championship appearance. Despite the numerical disadvantage, California held their lead at the break: 16-16.

The Second Half Opens Up

The Legion emerged from halftime with purpose. Jason Damm crossed early in the second half, Miln converting to push California out to a nine-point lead. Seattle responded through a Coetzer penalty and then a Divan Rossouw try, converted by Coetzer, to level at 23-all with just under 30 minutes left. It was that kind of night.

But California found another gear. Miln's penalty at 58 minutes edged them ahead, and tries from Ronan Murphy (61') and Ale Lopeti (66'), both converted by Miln, stretched the lead to 40-29 with the clock running down. McLean grabbed his second try of the night on 70 minutes to keep Seattle alive at 29-40, but a final Miln penalty sealed it.

California finished with four tries, five penalty goals and four conversions - 19 points from the boot of Miln alone. The Legion controlled 57% of possession and made their opportunities count.

What It Means

The Seawolves - the only founding member still competing in MLR - bowed out in front of their home support with a performance that reflected the fighting spirit that has defined the club. They led this game and were in it until the final minutes, but California was simply more clinical when it mattered.

For the Legion, the job is only half done. They travel to SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago to face the Hounds in the MLR Championship on Sunday, June 21, live on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Tries: McLean (32', 70'), Rossouw (52') | Conv: Coetzer (33', 53') | Pens: Coetzer (20', 27', 40', 45', 56') Tries: Mano (15'), Damm (41'), Murphy (61'), Lopeti (66') | Conv: Miln (16', 42', 61', 67') | Pens: Miln (9', 24', 34', 58', 74')







Major League Rugby Stories from June 15, 2026

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