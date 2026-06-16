Youth Rugby Clinic: the P4 Challenge Is Coming to Championship Sunday

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Major League Rugby and Lindenwood Rugby are teaming up to bring a one-of-a-kind competition experience to Championship Sunday in Chicago.

Test Your Skills at the MLR Championship

On June 21 at SeatGeek Stadium, middle and high school athletes will get the chance to compete in the P4 Challenge: Pass, Punt, Posts, Push presented by Recover180, a skills competition built to test the complete rugby athlete, right alongside the biggest match of the MLR season.

What Is the P4 Challenge?

The P4 Challenge pairs competitors and puts them through four stations that cover the core disciplines of the game. Power and precision. Engine and execution. The format is designed so that the best teams bring both a dominant forward presence and a dynamic backline skill set. Whether it's driving contact, launching a spiral, finding the posts, or covering ground, every station rewards a different dimension of rugby ability. The team that does it all wins.

Who's Running It?

The event is led by Lindenwood University coaches and players, who are part of one of the top collegiate rugby programs in the country.

What You Get

Event t-shirt

Ticket to the 2026 MLR Championship (live on ESPN2 and ESPN+)

In-match recognition during the Championship

Coaching and oversight from Lindenwood Rugby staff and players

Chance to win prizes

Sponsor grab bag

Fueled by RECOVER 180

The P4 Challenge is proudly supported by RECOVER 180, clean, organic hydration with electrolytes, vitamins, and antioxidants, no added sugar, no artificial ingredients. Hydrate better. Compete better.

Be Part of Championship Sunday

The P4 Challenge kicks off at 1 PM CT on the SeatGeek Stadium fields as part of the MLR Pregame Fan Fest - a full day of rugby, live music, food trucks, and fan activations before the 7 PM kickoff. It's the best stage youth rugby gets all year.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 15, 2026

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