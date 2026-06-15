California Legion Defeat Seattle Seawolves 43-34 in High-Scoring Major League Rugby Semi-Final

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







TUKWILA, Wash. -- Playoff rugby lived up to its reputation Sunday night at Starfire Stadium as the Seattle Seawolves and California Legion delivered a physical, emotional, and entertaining Major League Rugby Semi-Final. In the end, it was the Legion who capitalized on their opportunities to earn a 43-34 victory and advance to the MLR Championship.

It was a perfect evening for rugby in the Pacific Northwest. Under sunny skies and temperatures reaching 85 degrees, fans packed Starfire Stadium in full force. Supporters sporting the club's "Hunt for the Shield" playoff T-shirts created an electric atmosphere throughout the evening.

The opening 40 minutes showcased exactly why the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds had earned their place in the postseason. It was playoff rugby in its purest form -- a bruising defensive contest where every meter had to be earned and neither side was willing to concede an advantage.

Seattle's defensive effort kept them in the fight, but the Seawolves struggled to establish consistency on kickoffs, giving Legion valuable field position throughout the first half.

The Seawolves scored their exciting first try after the Legion knocked the ball over their own try line. Mason Pedersen reacted quickly to gather the loose ball and sparked a team movement that ended with Rufus McLean crossing for the score. McLean, making his return after missing much of the season through injury, ignited the home crowd with the finish (also scoring a second try for the night at the 70th minute).

Penalties played a major role throughout the first half, with both teams collecting six points from the kicking tee.

Discipline proved to be one of the night's defining storylines. Legion forward Rhyno Herbst was shown a 20-minute red card, a decision that not only impacted the remainder of the semi-final but also ruled him out of any championship appearance. The sanction had significant implications in the lineout, with Herbst no longer available as an option and forcing the Legion to rely primarily on Marno Redelinghuys and Callum Botchar as their principal jumping targets.

Despite the intensity and physicality, neither side could create separation on the scoreboard.

The teams entered halftime tied at 16-16.

Halftime entertainment featured an energetic Japanese taiko drumming performance that kept the crowd engaged during the break.

The second half brought a shift in momentum and style as the match opened up into another back-and-forth contest, this time with points arriving in bunches. More penalties influenced the flow of the game, and both sides found opportunities to attack.

Ultimately, California proved more clinical.

The Legion made the most of nearly every opportunity presented to them and significantly improved their discipline with the ball. Their ability to convert pressure into points and limit costly errors allowed them to gradually pull ahead in the closing stages.

Seattle continued to battle and kept the match within reach, but the Legion's efficiency and composure proved decisive.

As the final whistle sounded, the Seawolves' season came to an end in front of their home supporters, while Legion punched its ticket to the Major League Rugby Final.

Final Score: California Legion 43, Seattle Seawolves 34.

Despite the disappointment of the result, the Seawolves once again demonstrated the resilience and fighting spirit that has defined the club throughout its history, giving their supporters one final display of determination in a memorable playoff contest at Starfire Stadium.

For more information please head to www.seawolves.rugby or follow along on socials @ Seawolves Rugby. About the Seattle Seawolves The last remaining founding member of Major League Rugby (MLR), the Seattle Seawolves kicked off their inaugural season in 2018 and claimed the first-ever MLR Championship vs Glendale Raptors. In 2019, the Seawolves claimed the second MLR title against San Diego Legion, making them the first back-to-back title holders in MLR history.

The Seawolves are also the second team in US sports history to win the first two championships in their respective league and the only back-to-back champions in Seattle's professional sports history. In 2022 and 2024 the Seawolves won the Western Conference Championship. In 2024 and 2025 fans of The Seattle Times voted the Seawolves the Best Sports Team in the PNW.

Continuing to be a beacon for Seattle sports, they were also first in the league for media mentions in 2024. For the most up-to-date Seattle Seawolves news, follow us on social @Seawolvesrugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 15, 2026

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