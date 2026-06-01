Legion Crushes Anthem RC

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion made it back-to-back convincing road wins, putting eight tries past Anthem RC to run out 55-26 victors and keep their playoff push well on track.

The Legion were in front inside two minutes through Nick Chan and never looked back. Lance Williams, Cole Semu, Steffan Crimp, and Gonzalo Bertranou all crossed before the break as California raced into a 33-7 lead at half-time. Anthem's only reply in the first half came from Baden Godfrey on 22 minutes, but the hosts were thoroughly outclassed.

The second half offered little respite. Crimp added two more to complete a hat-trick - his three tries coming on 28, 55, and 61 minutes - while Ben Houston sealed the scoring deep in added time. Luke Carty converted three and added a penalty, with Coby Miln doing the heavy lifting with the boot for California, converting six of the Legion's eight tries.

Anthem mustered some late pride through Campbell Robb and a double from Zion Going, but a yellow card for Makeen Alikhan in the 76th minute summed up another difficult afternoon for the home side.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 1, 2026

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