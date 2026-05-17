Legion Battle Chicago in Bay Area Showcase

Published on May 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion delivered one of their most disciplined performances of the season Saturday afternoon at Saint Mary's Stadium, pushing the top-seeded Chicago Hounds in front of a packed Bay Area crowd.

Despite the 36 to 26 result, Legion earned a valuable bonus point with four tries and showed major improvement in composure and control compared to the previous week.

The Bay Area crowd brought energy from the opening whistle as California returned north for the latest stop on the club's statewide tour. Against one of Major League Rugby's most dangerous attacking sides, Legion matched the pace early and carried a 19 to 12 lead into halftime.

A Strong First Half in Moraga

California kept Chicago to their lowest point total of the season and forced the league leaders into a far more physical and competitive match than usual. The Hounds, known for putting teams away early, were held to just two first-half tries as Legion controlled long stretches of the opening 40 minutes.

The improvement in discipline also stood out. After a difficult outing the previous week, California conceded only one yellow card, which came in the closing minutes of the match.

Head Coach Steven Hoiles credited Chicago's quality while pointing to missed opportunities in the second half.

"They're a really good side, and as a club they're exceptionally well organized. All clubs should be looking at how Chicago operate on and off the field."

Hoiles also felt the second half slipped away through possession and discipline.

"We didn't compete hard enough in the second half. We lacked respect for possession and discipline, and when you give a quality side opportunities, they'll punish you."

Still Fighting for Points

Despite the second-half swing, Legion continued to attack and secured a crucial bonus point by crossing for four tries against the league leaders.

"This game was a very different first half and second half," Hoiles said. "We've got to become more controlling in the second half of games so we don't put ourselves on the back foot."

Even in defeat, California continued to show resilience offensively against one of the MLR's top defenses.

Bay Area Rugby on Display Beyond the result, the afternoon marked another important moment in the Legion's statewide effort to grow rugby throughout California.

"This is what it's all about," said Adam Freier. "To see the fans come out in Northern California and support professional rugby was fantastic."

The day also featured a halftime exhibition from the Danville Oaks Youth A program, showcasing young local talent and reinforcing the pathway being built across the state.

It was also a return home for two former Saint Mary's College of California standouts. Ronan Murphy once again impressed with his work rate and ball carrying, while Chase Jones made an immediate impact off the bench late in the match.

Join the Legion in Sacramento for the final home match of the regular season!

Eyes on Sacramento

While disappointed with the result, Hoiles said attention will quickly turn toward next week's challenge.

"At the moment, I'm really disappointed with what we put out there in the second half in front of what was an awesome crowd. We've got to get ready to do it all again in Sacramento next week."

The statewide tour now continues north to Heart Health Park, where California Legion will host Old Glory DC on Sunday, May 24 as part of Sunday Night Rugby.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 17, 2026

Legion Battle Chicago in Bay Area Showcase - California Legion

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