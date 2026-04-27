Legion Battle Past DC for Bonus-Point Win

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion showed composure and toughness on the road, defeating Old Glory DC 36 to 23 to claim a bonus-point win and strengthen their position near the top of the Major League Rugby table.

Forced into early lineup changes, reduced to 14 men for a stretch, and tested throughout the afternoon, Legion responded with disciplined defense and clinical finishing.

The California Legion delivered a resilient, high-intensity performance on the road, defeating Old Glory DC 36 to 23 and securing a full five competition points in a statement win built on grit, defensive resolve, and sharp execution.

The Legion faced early disruption before kickoff. Oscar Treacy was unable to take the field, prompting Ryan James to step up from the bench, with Matt Anticev becoming the 23rd man.

Early Adversity, Strong Response

Challenges continued when Legion received a red card in the 17th minute, forcing another reshuffle. Just before halftime, Keni Nasoqeqe also departed for a Head Injury Assessment.

Despite playing a man down for 20 minutes, Legion's defensive structure held firm. Old Glory DC capitalized only through penalty kicks, managing six first-half points despite dominating possession and territory.

Meanwhile, Legion made their chances count. Ben Houston crossed for the team's first two tries of the match, helping flip momentum after an early penalty deficit. With Coby Miln converting all kicks, Legion took a 17 to 6 lead into halftime.

Head Coach Steve Hoiles acknowledged the difficult start.

"A couple of players pulled out in the warm-up, so that's never good, so we had a few obstacles to overcome."

Defense Turns Into Attack

The second half saw Legion lean into their opportunistic style. Though possession remained against them, two intercepts led directly to tries and highlighted the side's ability to turn defense into points.

Ryan James, often recognized for his attacking play, stood out defensively alongside Cassh Maluia, who also added a second-half try. Ed Timpson delivered another strong all-around performance.

"We're not typically an intercept type of team, because that's not how we defend," Hoiles said. "But the guys back their instincts. The exciting stuff only comes if you get the foundations right, and that comes with tackle accuracy, physicality, and work rate. I thought we were really strong there."

Room to Improve, Confidence Gained

While pleased with the result, Hoiles said the group still sees areas to clean up.

"I think the players are disappointed with some of the silly mistakes we made in the end. There's plenty to work on and we'll address that. For now the win has given us a bit of confidence heading into the bye week."

The result keeps Legion firmly in second place, three points behind the Chicago Hounds.

NorCal Home Stretch Ahead

Next comes a unique run of home fixtures on the road as Legion continue their statewide mission.

"We've got to get used to being on the road," Hoiles added. "Our next home games are in San Francisco and Sacramento. It's part of the journey this year, packing bags, spending time together. We'll make the most of it."

The Legion now turn their attention to the final two matches of their California home tour:

May 16, vs. Chicago Hounds at Saint Mary's Stadium

May 24, vs. Old Glory DC at Heart Health Park

Fans are encouraged to come out and support Legion as the push for first place continues

Final Score

California Legion 36, Old Glory DC 23

Bonus point secured.







Major League Rugby Stories from April 27, 2026

Legion Battle Past DC for Bonus-Point Win - California Legion

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