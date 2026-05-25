Legion Wallop DC

Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion put on a dominant home display to dismantle Old Glory DC 42-10 at Heart Health Park, with Coby Miln pulling the strings all afternoon and converting six of the Legion's six tries.

Old Glory actually drew first blood through John Rizzo on 14 minutes, but California hit back almost immediately. Corbin Smith opened his account on four minutes - then added a second on 47 - and Jason Damm crossed on 23 to give the Legion a commanding 21-5 lead at the break. Tonga Kofe's try just before the whistle, converted by Miln, put the result beyond doubt before the teams had even changed ends.

The second half was more of the same. Old Glory mustered only a Bart Vermeulen try on 53 minutes in response as California cut loose through Joe Taufete'e and Joey Mano in the final quarter. Miln, who was immaculate with the boot throughout, finished with a perfect six from six from the tee.

Despite holding 58% possession, Old Glory could never convert pressure into points, and the 32-point margin reflected California's total control of the contest.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 24, 2026

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