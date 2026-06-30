California Legion Legend Keni Nasoqeqe Calls Time

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







California Legion pays tribute to veteran lock Keni Nasoqeqe, who has announced his retirement from professional rugby, bringing to a close one of the most respected and consistent careers in Major League Rugby.

A veteran of more than 100 MLR appearances, Nasoqeqe leaves the game after representing San Diego Legion, Houston SaberCats and California Legion, earning a reputation as one of the competition's toughest and most dependable backrow and second-row forwards, which was recognized in 2025 when he was selected by USA Eagles Head Coach Scott Lawrence in the Rugby World Cup Qualifier squad.

Keni Nasoqeqe suited up for USA. Photo: Facebook

Originally from Fiji, Nasoqeqe developed his rugby at Lelean Memorial School before relocating to Southern California in 2015. He quickly became a cornerstone of Belmont Shore RFC, helping the club win the 2018 Pacific Rugby Premiership title while also competing at the USA Rugby Club 7s National Championships.

His professional journey began with San Diego Legion in 2019, where he played 28 matches and helped guide the club to the 2019 MLR Championship Final. Fittingly, his final professional appearance came seven years later when he started for California Legion in the 2026 MLR Championship Final.

After joining the Houston SaberCats in 2022, Nasoqeqe spent four successful seasons in Texas, playing a key role in the club's rise as an MLR contender. During his time with Houston, he recorded career-best numbers for appearances and starts, helped the SaberCats secure their first-ever playoff berth, scored four tries in 2024, and surpassed 500 career tackles.

He returned home to Southern California in 2026, joining California Legion for the club's inaugural season. Once again, he became a regular starter, bringing invaluable experience, professionalism, and leadership to the forward pack.

Keni in action in San Diego. Photo X/Twitter

Throughout his career, Nasoqeqe earned the admiration of teammates, coaches, and supporters through his toughness, humility, and unwavering commitment to the game.

California Legion CEO Adam Freier paid tribute to the veteran lock following the announcement.

"Keni was an outstanding player on the field, but having had the privilege of working with him this season, what stood out even more was his character, leadership and humility off it.

"He's a devoted family man who has made a lasting contribution to rugby in California-not only with Belmont Shore and in San Diego, but also with California Legion this season. His professionalism and commitment have left a positive mark on everyone around him.

"On behalf of everyone at California Legion, we thank Keni for his outstanding service to rugby in the United States and wish him and his family every success and happiness in retirement."

The California Legion congratulates Keni on an outstanding professional career and thanks him for his immense contribution to rugby in California, Major League Rugby, and the wider American game. We wish him and his family every success in the next chapter.







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