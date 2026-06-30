Canada's Men's Rugby Team 2026 Nations Cup Squad Announced

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







(Langford, BC) - Canada's Men's Rugby Team Head Coach Stephen Meehan has named a 32-player squad for the opening block of the 2026 season as Canada prepares to compete in the inaugural World Rugby Nations Cup this July.

The World Rugby Nations Cup is a new biennial competition featuring 12 nations that are already qualified for the Men's Rugby World Cup 2027. Designed to create a structured annual test calendar and increase opportunities for meaningful international competition, the tournament represents a significant step forward in the global game.

Canada will assemble in Calgary, Alberta, for a week-long training camp before opening the tournament against Spain on July 4.

A BLEND OF EXPERIENCE, RETURNING LEADERSHIP AND EMERGING TALENT

"This squad brings together a strong blend of experienced players, individuals returning to the national program after some time away, and some new faces who have earned their opportunity," said Head Coach Stephen Meehan. "It's an exciting mix that reflects both the depth and potential within Canadian rugby.

As we begin the first block of matches, we recognize that player availability will vary throughout the year's three competition windows. While that presents challenges, it also creates valuable opportunities for players to step forward and contribute, which will be important to our growth as a team.

We believe this group gives us an excellent platform for the three matches ahead. They are capable of playing an exciting brand of rugby, and we're looking forward to bringing everyone together, building strong connections on and off the field, and preparing to perform at our best when match day arrives."

VETERAN LEADERS RETURN

Several experienced internationals return to the Canadian squad following successful seasons in France's Top 14 and Pro D2 competitions, including Tyler Ardron (Castres Olympique), Evan Olmstead (SU Agen), and Andrew Quattrin (Valence Romans Drôme).

Ardron returns to national team duty after last appearing for Canada in August 2025, where he scored four tries in a 34-20 victory over the United States.

Lucas Rumball returns to the national squad following an undefeated season as captain of the Chicago Hounds. The Scarborough, Ontario native capped off a remarkable campaign on Sunday night, helping the Hounds defeat the California Legion to secure the Major League Rugby Championship. Rumball was joined in lifting the title by teammates and fellow Canadian internationals Mason Flesch, Brock Webster, and Matthew Oworu.

HOME PROVINCE REPRESENTATION

The squad features strong western Canadian representation, including two Edmonton-based players from the Strathcona Druids, Brock Gallagher and Dewald Kotze.

Winnipeg native Kyle Steeves has also been selected and could have the opportunity to represent Canada in front of family, friends, and a home crowd when the tournament concludes at Princess Auto Stadium on July 18.

NEW CAPS ON THE HORIZON

Six uncapped players have been named to the squad.

Josh McIndoe and Liam James earn their senior national team call-ups after representing Canada's U20 Men's Rugby Team at the 2025 Oceania Rugby U20s Challenge. They are joined by Jacob Ince, who previously featured for Canada at both the U18 and U20 levels and captained the Guelph Gryphons to their first-ever national championship last November.

Henry Kirwan also receives his senior call-up after representing Canada's Men's Sevens Team, including at the HSBC SVNS Vancouver tournament in March. Fellow sevens international Cody Nhanala, joins the squad after helping the University of British Columbia capture silver at last year's Canadian University Men's Rugby Championship and earning Forward of the Year honours.

Rounding out the group is Bryce Worden, whose performances with West Harbour Rugby Club in Australia's Shute Shield competition have earned him his selection.

THE MATCH-UPS

Canada's Nations Cup campaign opens with a highly anticipated rematch against Spain on July 4 in Edmonton, Alberta. The two sides met a year ago in a dramatic contest that saw Spain claim a 24-23 victory with a last-minute penalty, denying Canada in heartbreaking fashion.

A week later, Canada will face Portugal on July 11 in another opportunity for redemption. The Portuguese edged Canada 33-27 during the 2025 Autumn Test Series in a tightly contested match.

The tournament concludes on July 18 in Winnipeg, where Canada will take on the Zimbabwe Sables. The fixture marks the first meeting between the two nations in a city that has not hosted a men's international rugby match in thirty-three years.

2026 NATIONS CUP SCHEDULE

Canada's Men's Rugby Team vs Spain

Saturday July 4, 2026

7:00 pm MDT / 6:00pm PDT / 9:00pm ET

Clarke Stadium, Edmonton

Tonga vs Spain

Saturday July 11, 2026

3:45pm MDT / 2:45pm PDT / 5:45pm ET

Clarke Stadium, Edmonton

Canada's Men's Rugby Team vs Portugal

Saturday July 11, 2026

7:00pm MDT / 6:00pm PDT / 9:00pm ET

Clarke Stadium, Edmonton

Tonga vs Portugal

Saturday July 18, 2026

3:45pm CDT / 1:45pm PDT / 4:45pm ET

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

Canada's Men's Rugby Team vs Zimbabwe

Saturday July 18, 2026

7:00 pm CDT / 5:00pm PDT / 8:00pm ET

Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg

Tickets for all Nations Cup matches are available here.

Further information on TSN broadcasting will be made available shortly.

CANADA'S MEN'S RUGBY TEAM NATIONS CUP SQUAD

FORWARDS

Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) - Aurora Barbarians / US Carcassonne (29 caps)

Barnaby Waddell (Exeter, ENG) - Okehampton RFC / Bridgend Ravens (2 caps)

*Bryce Worden (Sussex, NB) - Burnaby Lake RFC / West Harbour Rugby Club (0 caps)

Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / Old Glory DC (12 caps)

*Cody Nhanala (Ottawa, ON) - Ottawa Ospreys / University of British Columbia (0 caps)

Cole Keith (Sussex NB) - Belleisle Rovers RFC / Doncaster Knights (44 caps)

Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC / Seattle Seawolves (13 caps)

Evan Olmstead (Vancouver, BC) - Lindfield Rugby Club / SU Agen (35 caps)

Foster Dewitt (Courtenay, BC) - Westshore RFC / Peñarol Rugby (6 caps)

Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC / SL Benfica (13 caps)

Kyle Steeves (Winnipeg, MB) - Winnipeg Wombats / Hunter Wildfires (5 caps)

Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) - Balmy Beach Rugby Club / Chicago Hounds (65 caps)

Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Chicago Hounds (20 caps)

Piers Von Dadelszen (Vancouver, BC) - Meralomas / New England Free Jacks (13 caps)

Reegan O'Gorman (Vancouver, BC) - Marist Albion / UBCOB Ravens (6 caps)

Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) - Valley Rugby Union / Benfica SL (4 caps)

Siôn Parry (Cardiff, WAL) - Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC (16 caps)

Tyler Ardron (Lakefield, ON) - Peterborough Pagans / Castres Olympique (39 caps)

BACKS

Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) - Strathcona Druids RFC (12 caps)

Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) - Halifax Tars RFC / UVIC Vikes (21 caps)

*Henry Kirwan (Brighton, ENG) - Brighton Blues / Cardiff Metropolitan University (0 caps)

*Jacob Ince (Oakville, ON) - Guelph Gryphons / Taranaki Rugby (0 caps)

Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) - Cork Constitution (27 caps)

*Josh McIndoe (Victoria, BC) - Castaway Wanderers / UVIC Vikes (0 caps)

Kyle Tremblay (White Rock, BC) - Bayside RFC (4 caps)

*Liam James (Vancouver, BC) - University of British Columbia / UBCOB Ravens (0 caps)

Noah Flesch (Cobourg, ON) - Cobourg Saxons / Peñarol Rugby (11 caps)

Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NIR) - Dungannon RFC (35 caps)

Robbie Povey (Calgary, AB) - Rotherham Titans (20 caps)

Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZ) - Hamilton Old Boys (14 caps)

Stephen Webb (Toronto, ON) - Balmy Beach RFC / Toronto City RC / University of British Columbia (2 caps)

Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) - University of British Columbia / Bayside RFC (5 caps)

*Denotes potential debut

UNAVAILABLE / INJURED

Ben LeSage

Brenden Black

Brock Webster

Conor Young

Charles Trollip

David Richard

Don Carson

Ethan Fryer

Isaac Olson

Jack Carson

Jack Shaw

Jamie Armstrong

Jesse Kilgour

Josiah Morra

Kal Sager

Maddox McLean

Matt Beukeboom

Matt Tierney

Matthew Oworu

Morgan Di Nardo

Nic Benn

Talon McMullin

Thomas Isherwood

Tyler Matchem

STAFF

Stephen Meehan - Head Coach

Anthony Mathison - Forwards Coach

Graeme Moffat - Skills Coach

Callum Gibbins - Defence Coach

Ryan Hamilton - Mental Performance Coach

Richard Andrews - HP Program Analyst

John Cunningham - Lead Men's S&C Coach

Kristie Mueller - Lead Men's Therapist

Scott Shannon - Assistant Therapist

Erin Schatkowsky - Assistant Therapist

Dr. Longland - CMO / Team Doctor

Dr. Hendrik Boshoff - Team Doctor

Dr. Adam Pyle - Team Doctor

Maxine O'Leary - Media Manager

Neil MacDougall - Manager







Major League Rugby Stories from June 30, 2026

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