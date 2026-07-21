Gonzalo Bertranou: Steering the Legion's Championship Run

Published on July 21, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

California Legion News Release







As California Legion prepared for the 2026 season, Gonzalo Bertranou became a foundational signing. After earning the 2025 MLR Back of the Year award, the Argentine scrumhalf joined in late January and was promptly named vice-captain alongside Billy Meakes, under captain Jason Damm.

Bertranou's leadership was evident throughout the season. Head coach Stephen Hoiles identified him as a key member of the senior group, along with Damm, Joe Taufete'e, Lance Williams, and Meakes, who provided stability during the team's inaugural year as California's unified professional team. "It's not me, it's not Jace, it's not Deno, it's not Dave Clancy," Hoiles said. "It's kind of like a combination of them. So there's no egos."

Bertranou's regular season performance justified the confidence placed in him: 5 tries, 126 carries for 532 meters, 27 defenders beaten, 51 tackles, and 1,019 kick meters from the scrum base. In the playoffs, he added 20 carries for 75 meters and 13 defenders beaten as the Legion advanced to the Championship.

California's season concluded one win short of the title. On June 21, in heavy rain at SeatGeek Stadium, the Legion lost 35-17 to the Chicago Hounds, who completed the first undefeated season in MLR history at 12-0. Despite challenging conditions and periods of playing short-handed, the Legion remained competitive, uniting fans statewide and establishing themselves among the league's elite.

For Bertranou, this season marks another chapter in a distinguished career, with more to come. As he aims for a third Rugby World Cup appearance with Argentina, his time with the Legion remains a significant part of his journey.







Major League Rugby Stories from July 21, 2026

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