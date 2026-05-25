New England Tops Anthem RC

Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks News Release







New England Free Jacks picked up a comfortable road win over Anthem RC, running out 20-7 victors to breathe life into their season with a badly-needed victory.

Oscar Lennon got the Free Jacks off the mark with a try on 30 minutes, Joel Hodgson converting to send the visitors into the interval 7-0 up. Anthem responded early in the second half through Makeen Alikhan, Luke Carty's conversion levelling the scores at seven apiece just after the hour mark looked a possibility.

But New England refused to be denied. Maliu Niuafe crossed on 52 minutes to restore the advantage, and Hodgson added a penalty on 71 minutes to push the gap to eight. Cameron Gerlach sealed the result in the final minute to give the scoreline a more commanding look.

A yellow card for Ollie Aylmer just before half time, and for Johan Momsen late on, summed up a frustrating afternoon for Anthem, who failed to build on Alikhan's reply and were ultimately outclassed by a Free Jacks side that held 50% possession and conceded little in the final quarter.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 24, 2026

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