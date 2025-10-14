"We've Come a Long Way" - Coach of the Year Ryan Martin on a Three-Peat Year in New England

Published on October 14, 2025 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks News Release







What Ryan Martin achieved on his return to the New England Free Jacks was nothing short of sensational.

Four years after the head coach last took charge of the Massachusetts club in Major League Rugby, he was tasked with bringing a third successive Shield back to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

He did it. To describe the feat as impressive is putting things mildly. For his efforts, the New Zealander was named MLR Coach of the Year.

His Free Jacks predecessor, Scott Mathie, was a two-time winner of the award, and his countryman, Josh Syms, received it for his sole season at the helm of Old Glory DC.

For not only writing a new chapter in the history books of the league, but also securing America's first three-peat since 2002.

He found out in the early hours of the morning in Whangārei - where he is preparing Northland Rugby for the upcoming Bunnings NPC campaign - after he woke up to messages of congratulations from across the world.

"I was really pumped," Martin said. "I like the way that they do the awards at the end of the season, and it recognizes that there's a lot of stuff that goes into your seven months together.

"I was always envious when I looked back and saw who had won it previously. Scott had got two, Josh Syms, who I coached against, got one, and it was always really cool.

"It's awesome recognition of the program and the people involved.

"Being the head coach, you're kind of the tip of the iceberg, so I think this recognizes all the contributions everyone's put in.

"I was really chuffed. It's such a really, really special thing."

From the moment Martin returned to New England, the question of whether or not he would lead the team to three-peat glory was present.

After he took charge of the Free Jacks for the 2021 MLR season, Martin watched on from afar as Mathie took the team to the Playoffs for the first time in 2022 and then lifted the MLR Shield in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

But while others may have hidden from the notion of a three-peat, Martin embraced it.

At a preseason event for supporters at a brewery outside Quincy, Massachusetts, he confirmed early on that lifting the Shield was exactly his intention.

"The reason I came back was because Scott had given me the opportunity to do something that no one's ever done before."

In one pre-Christmas training session, Martin set the tone in a combined training session of academy talent and three Quincy-based players, Josh Larsen, Tevita Sole, and Wayne van der Bank.

He called out their behaviors, branded them as not good enough, and set the wheels in motion for success.

In addition to all that, Martin and the team aimed to foster a deeper connection between the players and their fan base.

"Three players got hosted by families and supporters of our club, which is a big undertaking," Martin explained.

"The next day we had a team function and the stories that came out - they're all comparing players, and the players were all pumped.

"We carried that connection all the way through the season. We invited those host families to our captain's run, and they'd take part in it, and we'd have a meal with them.

"I think word got out to all the supporters, and they realized it was very genuine, and we made a big effort after games to spend a good 30 to 40 minutes on the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium to make sure we engaged with our fans.

"The payback was a groundswell of true support. We had a couple of tough games, and the fans stayed with us.

"I think they knew there was a bigger picture around what we were doing and having those true connections early on in the season."

When the league season finally got underway, Martin weathered an early storm.

In their opening five games of the season, New England slipped to a 2-3 record as the side adjusted to life under the Kiwi. There was also the matter of preseason injuries to 2023 Player of the Year Jayson Potroz and the Samoan playmaker Faletoi Peni.

There was also the matter of Martin finding his best starting XV and implementing a new kicking strategy.

New England Free Jacks vs Miami Week 8 | Photo by Greg Sabin

By the season's end, it was a defining tactic, as the Free Jacks averaged 25 kicks and 700 meters kicked. When the switch flicked on, there was little looking back after that challenging first five outings.

At the end of the regular season, the side had an 11-5 record and were top of the Eastern Conference. Playoffs victories over the Miami Sharks and Chicago Hounds landed New England with a Championship Final in Rhode Island - just 40 miles from home.

In the build-up to that clash with the Houston SaberCats at Centreville Bank Stadium, Martin took the time to credit his entire squad on the way to a historic 80 minutes.

"That Championship week, I singled out Connor Keys and Cole Keith," Martin said.

"There were guys who, the year before, were starters. They started the final (in 2024) and had big impacts, and they weren't even in our 23 (in 2025).

"They were pretending to be the Houston side of the ball for us in preparation, and what they did for us was phenomenal.

"I actually pointed them out in the huddle and said, 'This is why we're going to win, because the respect that these players are giving you will make sure you are going to be an awesome version of yourself'.

"We created an environment where everyone felt valued, and we were all on a mission together."

From the moment Luke Rogan blew the first whistle at the Championship, there was a special feeling in the air.

2025 MLR Player of the Year scored two tries, both assisted by full-back Brock Webster, while a five-pointer from Sam Caird and the astute kicking of San Hollinshead secured a 28-22 win over their Texan opponents.

At the full-time whistle, Martin's "we recruit for character and train for skill" comment became instantly iconic. It was an encapsulation of the things that the New Zealander holds dearest, and confirmation of a plan set out long before the season even got underway, coming to fruition.

There was almost a moment for reflection when Rogan's final whistle blew.

Martin's first season came as the team was in their infancy. They did not call Quincy home, and a three-peat seemed a world away.

"It was quite surreal, to be honest," Martin said. "The funniest little thought I had was, it took me back to when I was first with the team.

"One of our games at Union Point, against the Toronto Arrows. It was a terrible day, windy and rainy.

"We just had a military tent as our training room, and the wind actually picked it up and blew it away.

"I was sitting in this beautiful coach's box (at this year's Championship Final) and I just took my time (coming down to the field) and looked down at the elation. The crowd erupting - and the players.

"I just thought 'geez, we've come a long way'. I am a strong proponent of making sure we know where the Free Jacks started with Josh Smith (as head coach). Honestly, I was just amazed how far we'd come."

by Joe Harvey







Major League Rugby Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.